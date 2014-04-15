Manchester, NH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/15/2014 --This new website http://www.TennAndTenn.com was designed with the visitor in mind with informative content, answers to FAQ’s, case results, client testimonial and the latest laws pertaining to personal injury, family law, DUI and criminal law. The site is easy to navigate with graphics and resources to relevant legal sites as well. Features on the new website include a legal blog page with relevant content for visitors on latest legal news. No site would be complete without a compliment of social media links. Tenn And Tenn regularly connects with clients using social media and have profiles linked on the new site for Google +, Facebook , Twitter and LinkedIn. Clients are encouraged to connect with the law firm on these social sites as well. The site also has videos for Personal Injury, Motorcycle Accidents and DUI in New Hampshire.



See Our Videos:

- Personal Injury Laws NH

- DUI Laws NH

- Motorcycle Accidents NH



About Tenn And Tenn, P.A.

In 1995, the founders of Tenn And Tenn, P.A. established a New Hampshire law firm of trial lawyers committed to providing the highest level of client service and trial advocacy. The hallmarks of our strategy include listening to our clients and understanding their objectives, coupled with copious attention to detail and cost-effective readiness for trial.



All trained in large law firms; our NH attorneys are seasoned advocates who have diverse experience in all aspects of litigation. At Tenn And Tenn, P.A., our attorneys are uniquely positioned because of their training and experience to offer large law firm excellence in a more personal client-centered firm.



For complete attorney profiles visit: http://www.tennandtenn.com/attorney-profiles.html



The law firm offers free initial personal injury and criminal defense consultations and also provides hospital and home visits.



The office is located at 16 High Street, Suite 3, Manchester, New Hampshire 03101. For more information you can email John Tenn at johntenn(at)tennandtenn(dot)com . Call them Toll Free: (888) 511-1010. Local Tel: (603) 624-3700 or visit them at Contact Us page.