Personal Injury Law Firm Receives A+ Accreditation from the Better Business Bureau

Vancouver, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/19/2018 --As one of the first personal injury law firms in Vancouver to specialize exclusively on ICBC claims the team at Simpson Thomas & Associates (STA) work continually to distinguish themselves among the best and most experienced personal injury lawyers in Vancouver. Today, STA is delighted to announce that the Better Business Bureau (BBB) has welcomed them to their community and given them an A+ accreditation. For more, go to: https://simpsonthomas.com/blog/2018/09/26/simpson-thomas-firm-of-personal-injury-lawyers-proud-to-be-member-of-the-bbb/



"Our roster of Accredited Businesses in BC has been growing for over 75 years," says Evan Kelly, Senior Communications Advisor for BBB serving Mainland BC. "We are proud that Simpson, Thomas, and Associates has met our Standards of Trust and we welcome them into our community."



To visit STA's official business page, please go to: https://www.bbb.org/ca/bc/vancouver/profile/lawyers/simpson-thomas-associates-0037-1373000



The Better Business Bureau is a neutral organization which holds BBB accredited businesses to a higher standard than non-accredited businesses. Simpson Thomas & Associates has met the exclusive BBB Standards for Trust and pledge to support the standards of fair advertising and ethical business practices.



Simpson Thomas & Associates restricts its practice to only ICBC cases and has been serving clients for nearly 50 years. As an experienced team of personal injury lawyers, they have built their practice on trust, excellence, integrity, compassion and experience. To learn more about working with a personal injury lawyer at Simpson Thomas & Associates, request a free consultation at https://simpsonthomas.com/contact/ or call 604-689-8888.



About Simpson, Thomas & Associates

Simpson, Thomas & Associates is a BC-based firm of personal injury lawyers who have served victims of motor vehicle accidents for over 40 years. As an experienced team of personal injury lawyers who operate in Vancouver, Burnaby, Surrey/Delta, and Abbotsford, they provide guidance to navigate through the complicated ICBC claims process while ensuring victims receive the necessary medical treatment and support to expedite recovery. If mobility is an issue the team also do home and hospital visits. There are no legal fees or disbursements unless a case is successful.



