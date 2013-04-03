Clelveland, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/03/2013 --In an effort to help eliminate drunk driving accidents, Plevin & Gallucci Company, L.P.A., a leading personal injury, workers’ compensation and medical malpractice law firm in Cleveland, is teaming up with Cleveland-based BeMyDD to provide a free designated driver for one lucky fan to and from each home game of the Cleveland Indians, Cleveland Cavaliers and Cleveland Browns beginning this April.



The Plevin & Gallucci Home Game, Home Safe Ride will debut on April 8 for the Indians’ home opener. The program is being promoted in a variety of Cleveland media, including ESPN Cleveland radio.



On each game day, the first fan to call 1-877-UBEMYDD after 9 a.m. and request The Plevin & Gallucci Home Game, Home Safe Ride will win a free designated driver to and from that day’s game. More information can be found at http://www.plevinandgallucci.com/home-game-home-safe-ride/



“We encourage all Cleveland sports fans to be responsible when supporting their favorite teams. By using a designated driver, fans can avoid drinking and driving and help prevent motor vehicle accidents and injuries,” stated Frank L. Gallucci III, managing partner. “The Plevin & Gallucci Home Game, Home Safe Ride will enable fans to enjoy the game and travel safely. We are pleased to be joining forces with BeMyDD, another Cleveland company, to promote safe driving in Northeast Ohio.”



Callers must call 1-877-U-BE-MY-DD after 9 a.m. on the day of the game and at least two hours prior to the game start time. Fans must be 21 years or older to participate. A day of game ticket is required and must be presented to the driver. Rides are subject to driver availability.



BeMyDD is a transportation company in Cleveland that offers a new twist on the elite services of a chauffeur: A professional BeMyDD driver drives the customer's automobile, drops the customer off, picks the customer up and returns them home. BeMyDD provides designated driving and personal driver services in Cleveland, Cincinnati, Columbus, Toledo, and Youngstown, Ohio and in major cities around the nation.



About Plevin & Gallucci

Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Plevin & Gallucci is a highly experienced team of legal experts dedicated to the legal rights of individuals. The firm’s personal injury lawyers work tirelessly to obtain the largest settlements for their clients and are committed to upholding justice for victims of negligence.



Plevin & Gallucci attorneys have more than 100 collective years of legal experience and several are recognized in Super Lawyers® and Rising Stars® in Ohio. The firm’s practice areas include consumer rights, workers’ compensation, personal injury, medical malpractice, nursing home malpractice, wrongful death and accidents and falls. To learn more, visit the firm’s website at http://www.plevinandgallucci.com.



About BeMyDD.com

BeMyDD is a transportation company headquartered in Cleveland that provides designated driving and personal driver services in Cleveland, Cincinnati, Columbus, Toledo, and Youngstown, Ohio, as well as Chicago, Washington, D.C., St. Louis, Boston, Las Vegas, Phoenix, Dallas, Indianapolis, and multiple cities in Florida, California and other states. Call 1-877-UBEMYDD or visit http://www.BeMyDD.com to learn more.