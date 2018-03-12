San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/12/2018 --Rahman Law PC announces their renewed selection to the Top 20 Personal Injury Lawyers in San Francisco by Expertise. Rahman Law PC was among the top of the list in 2017 and is pleased to announce their standing on the list a second year in a row as a San Francisco personal injury lawyer professional among more than 25 variables in this coveted, hand-picked list.



Expertise reviewed 189 personal injury lawyers in San Francisco utilizing five categories in selecting Rahman Law PC as one of the top personal injury lawyers in San Francisco: reputation; credibility; experience; availability; and professionalism. Expertise reviewed Rahman Law PC's customer satisfaction ratings and recommendations, accreditations, awards, education and experience of the team, responsiveness to both clients and new business, and dedication to quality. As personal injury lawyers, Rahman Law PC has a proven track record of customer service and client dedication, which is reflected in their review. Rahman Law PC's principal and founder is a member of the Multi-Million Dollar Advocates Forum, was recognized as a Top 40 and 40 Attorney and a Top 100 Trial Lawyer, named an AV Preeminent Woman Lawyer by Martindale-Hubbell®, and has been a tap-rated personal injury attorney with Super Lawyers® for Northern California since 2012. Currently, Ms. Rahman and Rahman Law PC hold several distinguished titles of professional excellence, including Martindale-Hubbell's AV Preeminent Peer Review Ratings™ for the Highest Level of Professional Excellence and Avvo's Superb Rating as a Top Rated Personal Injury Attorney. All of these awards and ratings contributed to the review conducted by Expertise.



Expertise is a Seattle, WA based company. They will not accept money to include a business and utilize proprietary research including a manual review process to make their selections covering 85% of the United States. They aim to provide their users with the "confidence to find and connect with exceptional businesses that are objectively qualified and authentically well-reviewed" (expertise.com).



"Our team will continue to put our clients first," said Ms. Rahman. "As personal injury lawyers in San Francisco, we work with bicyclists, pedestrians, and motorcyclists. We have a company philosophy of treating our clients with respect and advocating within our community for their rights and safety. Being named as one of the best personal injury lawyers in San Francisco by Expertise two years in a row means a lot to us; it shows us our clients feel taken care of."



Rahman Law PC also launched a new website this year to better serve potential clients. The website includes two free PDF downloads, a free consultation request form, and insights from the team from their blog about various topics on personal injury rights, bicycle and pedestrian safety, motorcycle awareness, and advocacy events.



The website can be reached at http://www.rahmanlawsf.com.



About Rahman Law PC

The personal injury lawyers at Rahman Law PC are powerful advocates for people who have been injured through no fault of their own. What makes Rahman Law PC different from other personal injury law firms is they care about what happens to their clients; they aggressively advocate for their clients' interests and have a personal relationship with each client, taking the time to listen and figure out solutions that make sense from a legal point of view but also from a human perspective. By providing the highest quality legal services to those who have been injured or have suffered wrongdoing at the hands of other individuals, corporations, or public entities, the personal injury lawyers and trial lawyers at Rahman Law PC have a proven track record of results and have successfully recovered millions of dollars for clients throughout California. Rahman Law PC offers clients attentive service backed with big firm experience, making them ready to take on any opponent.



To learn more about the personal injury lawyers at Rahman Law PC, visit http://www.rahmanlawsf.com or call 415-956-9245 in San Francisco, 805-619-3108 in Paso Robles, California.