Personal Injury Paralegal 'Nita Brockman Joins Lance Richard, P.A.

Stuart, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/18/2015 --The law firm of Lance Richard, P.A. is pleased to announce that 'Nita Brockman has joined the firm as a Personal Injury Paralegal. 'Nita Brockman comes to the firm with more than 30 years of experience as a paralegal handling personal injury and wrongful death cases.



"We are delighted to add such a skilled and experienced paralegal to our growing personal injury practice," said Attorney Lance Richard, who is managing member of the firm. "Nita Brockman's energy and commitment to exceptional customer service and her passion for assisting clients is highly aligned with our values here at Lance Richard P.A., and we could not be more thrilled to welcome her to our team."



'Nita has worked in the past with several well-known West Palm Beach firms such as Lytal & Reiter and Gordon & Doner and she has an expertise in client and case management. Her vast experience and excellent connections in both the insurance and medical communities will give clients an added edge in resolving their claims.



"We are fortunate to now have someone of 'Nita's caliber working closely with our clients to ensure they receive the best care as we work towards obtaining excellent results for their injury case," said Richard. The firm's priority is to provide clients with quality legal advice, outstanding customer service, and strong effective advocacy that delivers results.



Her new contact information is:

'Nita Brockman

Lance Richard, P.A.

51 SE Ocean Blvd.

Stuart, FL 34994

Office Telephone: 772-223-9600

'Nita's Direct Line: 772-888-2277

Email: NBrockman@LRichardLaw.com

Firm website: http://www.lrichardlaw.com