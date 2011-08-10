Plevin & Gallucci Leads DuPont™ Imprelis® Litigation

Cleveland, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/10/2011 --Plevin & Gallucci Company, L.P.A., a leading law firm that helps protect the rights of consumers and individuals, is spearheading litigation to address costly damages to trees that may have been caused by Dupont’s Imprelis® herbicide.



Imprelis is made by DuPont Professional Products, a division of DuPont De Nemours & Company. DuPont claims the product is “effective against a very wide spectrum of important turf grass weeds.” Many landscapers, golf courses, and professional gardeners switched to Imprelis to control weeds.



DuPont and the EPA are investigating a potential link between the use of Imprelis and the death of trees. Plevin & Gallucci is investigating complaints by landscapers, golf course operators, and property owners whose use of Imprelis led to the death of adjacent trees, including white pine and Norway spruce.



“Many people have reported significant damage as a result of using Imprelis,” explained attorney Frank Gallucci III. “Individuals and businesses that have suffered tree deaths after the application of Imprelis may have a claim for money damages. It is essential that these individuals understand their rights about the use of Imprelis.”



Plevin & Gallucci is offering a free consultation to anyone who may have been harmed by Imprelis. Call (800) 399-0795 to learn more or visit http://www.ImprelisLawsuitClaim.com.





About Plevin & Gallucci

Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Plevin & Gallucci is an experienced team of legal experts dedicated to the legal rights of individuals. The firm’s personal injury lawyers work tirelessly to obtain the largest settlements for its clients and are committed to upholding justice for victims of negligence. Plevin & Gallucci attorneys have more than 100 collective years of legal experience and several are recognized as Super Lawyers. The firm’s practice areas include consumer rights, personal injury, medical malpractice, workers’ compensation, nursing home malpractice, wrongful death, and accidents and falls. To learn more, visit the firm’s website at http://www.plevinandgallucci.com.