Personal Money Store Is Now Certified by Online Lenders Alliance (OLA)

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/02/2016 --Personal Money Store, a leading online lending matching service, is pleased to announce its recent accreditation by the Online Lenders Alliance (OLA). The payday lending site that helps those needing a short-term loan and who proudly displays the OLA seal has received the accreditation for adhering to the small loan industry's best practices.



The online lending matching service's (PersonalMoneyStore.com) recent accreditation will help to ensure consumers looking for a loan they are dealing with a professional company. People looking for an online payday loan should only use a professional company that is dedicated to consumers' needs and welfare and follows the professional standards that have been set down by the OLA.



The Online Lenders Alliance has been credited for cleaning up the payday lending industry and only gives accreditation to those that act in a professional manner and follows the high standards that the organization has set down. Any online lending company wishing to be considered for accreditation must have compliance controls in place and make sure they do not violate the consumer financial services laws.



To be accredited by the OLA a lender must meet and maintain their best practices, which includes rules and policies as well as strict regulations. Personal Money Store is pleased to announce they have all controls in place and has passed the in-depth analysis set down by the OLA.



A spokesman for Personal Money Store said: "We have shown the OLA that we operate by their guidelines and strict rules and provide a transparent business where we act with integrity, providing our customers with a lending service they can trust."



Personal Money Store has become one of the most respected online lenders within the industry. They can help consumers with payday loans no matter what their credit status is. Applying for a payday loan with Personal Money Store has been simplified where the consumer can apply for a loan up to $1000.



About Personal Money Store

Personal Money Store is a professional lending matching service who can supply consumers with different types of loans including installment loans, payday loans and cash advances.