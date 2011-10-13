Chicago, IL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/13/2011 --Customers can now create a personalized anatomy model by indicating their name, contact information, company slogan or any other message that will help to leave an impression and retain business. The personalization can be done in wide range of colors, fonts and styles to help make an impact and the entire process can be done online during the check-out process.



Anatomy Now is a well-established distributor of patient education materials for the medical, veterinary and educational professions based out of Chicago, IL. The company specializes in the sale of hands-on learning tools such as anatomical models.



The personalization process which Anatomy Now is offering is unique within the industry due to its policy of no minimum order quantity and the quality of imprints which can be expected from this digital printing process. The service is being offered at the price of $10.00 per model and there are currently nearly 80 anatomical models which can be personalized with plans in place to expand in the coming months.



Pharmaceutical firms can also take advantage of this offering as a strategic advertising tool by imprinting company tag lines and logos. There are also significant quantity discounts on the models themselves and this personalization service. Please inquire about pricing and art requirements at askus@anatomynow.com or by calling 773-633-6553.



For further information or product inquiries please call 773-633-6553 or email willis@anatomynow.com. A full list of the models being offered and further explanation is given at www.anatomynow.com