Personalized Shopping Experience: BASSBOSS Launches New Website with Custom System Builders

Austin, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/27/2017 --BASSBOSS announced it has officially launched the latest version of its website, bassboss.com. The new site boasts a slew of intuitive tools designed to help users build their own custom setups specific to their audio needs, develop quotes and compare products, and choose from pre-built systems. Additionally, all product pages, including the new tools, will feature a Spanish language option.



"Our mobile DJ customers have very different specific concerns than our venue customers or our larger pro-audio production customers," said Lian Amber, BASSBOSS CEO. "The new site provides very quick overviews of the product's strengths by user type on the category pages with the intent of speeding up the process of determining the best loudspeaker for each individual user's needs."



Build-Your-Own System



Under the newly configured "Recommend" section of the BASSBOSS site, users looking for a smaller mobile system can create their own using the highly advanced Guided Monitor System Builder tool. By answering a few simple questions, such as "what's your priority?" and "what kind of music will you play?," the site guides users toward the ideal subwoofer for their application. This function also lets users choose which MicroMains and cable bundles are right for them before totaling up their quote on the spot.



"We wanted to offer tools that could provide users with simple ways of building out quotes, whether for individual products or integrated systems," Amber said. "With a variety of guided and self-service quoting options, we've now developed tools to assist users in choosing the best BASSBOSS products for their needs. That said, we still encourage people to reach out to us for more information, for support and for personalized recommendations."



Large System Creator



Those in need of a larger mobile system can use the Production Builder tool to select from a range of subwoofers, tops, monitors and fills, wheel carts, and cables and accessories before totaling up a quote in real-time. The Production Builder features such BASSBOSS products as the ZV28 Sub, SSP218 Sub, LA88 Line Array, AT212 Top, CCM112 Monitor and the DiaMon DJ112 MicroMain.



Side-by-Side Comparison



The new Quote + Compare function of the site lets users scroll between sections and add anything from the BASSBOSS catalog to their quote. The compare function allows users to set products side-by-side to compare them in different categories, including frequency response, maximum sustained output, processing, enclosure type and cabinet construction. More detailed features include the type of handles and faceplate on the subwoofers.



"Our product comparison tool allows users to compare all BASSBOSS products relative performance specs," Amber explained. "In the future, we'll be rolling out tools to compare BASSBOSS specs with other manufacturers for an even more granular look at how our products outperform the industry standards and mass-market producers of loudspeakers."



One-Stop Shopping



For users who are looking for a system that is already built, BASSBOSS has put together several pre-built systems for users to browse through. Equipped with clever names like "I've Got a Crush on You" and "Texas Headphones," the pre-built systems ensure that no matter the application, all users will find a system to suit their needs.



While the new site allows users to shop on their own, and create their own systems and quotes, BASSBOSS is there to help users every step of the way should they need it.



"BASSBOSS is a consultative, customer-oriented business, and we offer extensive personalized assistance whether via phone or email," Amber said. "We know how difficult it can be to choose new gear from the myriad of options available on the market. These are large and important investments that have a huge impact on customer's businesses. It's important that we provide the information they need to make informed choices."



