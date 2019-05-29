Penn Valley, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/29/2019 --Perspective for Windows 10 (Version 2.1.1905.24), an automatic desktop wallpaper changer with 26 eye-catching animated transitions, has been updated to support dual monitor and panoramic desktop wallpaper rendering.



With this updated version of Perspective, you can select which monitor to display your desktop wallpaper slideshow or optionally have Perspective span your favorite widescreen wallpaper across both monitors in Panoramic mode. This release also includes support for touch screen enabled computers and tablets.



"With Jon Peddie's research showing a productivity boost of up to 42% when using dual monitors, and more consumers moving to a dual monitor setup, it seemed to be the next logical feature to add to Perspective," said Steve Wehrmann, gdiObjects Founder. "Perspective was designed to use Direct2D (hardware-accelerated graphics API) when rendering desktop wallpaper in real time, so the addition of dual monitor (targeted) and panoramic (spanned across both monitors) was fairly easy and only required a few animation timing changes to accommodate widescreen desktop wallpaper."



In addition to these new features, Perspective for Windows 10 delivers a wealth of desktop wallpaper slideshow options organized in a simple, easy to use Windows application. You can find more information by visiting Perspective's product page or downloading the media-kit which includes screen caps, icons, box shots, and a product description text file with current release information and links.



Availability

Perspective for Windows (Version 2.1.1905.24) is available now. Suggested retail pricing for Perspective is $9.95 (USD). You can download the fully-functional, unlockable, and nag-screen free trial version (30 day) by visiting the gdiObjects downloads page.



As always, feature updates are free for registered users. Download and install to update your current version (remember to exit out of Perspective first before installing the new version to avoid an unnecessary reboot).



About gdiObjects

I created gdiObjects because I enjoy coding, and I like to look at software not only as an end user but through the eyes of someone who could offer another way of seeing things. Coding allows me to bring my ideas to fruition, and gdiObjects allows me to share my interpretation of software solutions with others. Established in 2008 (originally SteveWehrmann.com), gdiObjects focuses primarily on graphics software, utilities, and tools for Windows 10.



About Steve Wehrmann

Some people are lucky in that they find their verb at a somewhat young age. For me it's programming. It all started with an Apple II+ and Applesoft Basic, and for the last 30+ years, it has progressed through numerous programming languages and operating system platforms. I created my first startup in 1992 and published a shrink-wrapped product called FontMaster (a TrueType font manager for Windows 3.1), worked as a contract programmer and spent 5 years working in the Fortune 500 arena as a lead programmer, manager and finally executive management.