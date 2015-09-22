'Persuasion Equation' Already Landing on Best-of-2015 Book Lists

Milwaukee, WI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/22/2015 --Award-winning author and in-demand speaker and consultant Mark Rodgers has spent three decades helping people hear "yes" more often. So it's no surprise that readers, critics, business experts and fellow authors have been saying "yes" to Mark's latest book, "Persuasion Equation: The Subtle Science of Getting Your Way," since its publication by AMACOM in May.



For the first time in one place, Mark shares all the information required to go from zero to persuasion hero. This is the only book readers need to help receive the green light on a project, successfully win that promotion or land their biggest client ever.



Please consider including "Persuasion Equation" in your year-end coverage of books. Right now, the American Management Association is offering the book as a free download (a $14.95 value) for a limited time: http://response.amanet.org/freegift



Merging research and real-world applications, "Persuasion Equation" is an eye-opening and practical book that reveals universal but surprising truths about:



- Persuasion: What it is and what it isn't — plus how it should be used

- Credibility: How it's gained, lost and rebuilt

- Decision Making: Real reasons why people say "no" — and how to move them toward "yes"

- Personality differences, gender gaps and age disparities: How to leverage them and gain agreement



Here is what some magazines and websites are saying about the book:



- Time.com and Levo.com called "Persuasion Equation" one of "the best business books for 2015," and it also was featured on FastCompany.com.



- Soundview, which provides text and audio summaries of full-length business books, already has named "Persuasion Equation" one of 2015's "30 Best Business Books."



- "Publishers Weekly" — the "bible of the book business" — proclaims "Rodgers excels at making a complex topic truly accessible, resulting in a valuable tutorial on getting to 'yes' in the corporate world."



Mark's peers also are generous with their praise:



- Alan Weiss, author of 55 books on consulting, says Rodgers is "the expert in persuasive powers."



- Brian Tracy, renowned goal-setting consultant and author of "Unlimited Sales Success," says "this fast-moving, enjoyable book is loaded with ideas, insights and practical techniques that you can use immediately to be more persuasive and influential with everyone you meet."



- "There are approximately 1,001 research-based tips in this book for making yourself more persuasive in business situations," adds Daniel Pink, best-selling author of "To Sell Is Human." "Mark Rodgers talks about something else that's just as important, though: how to conduct yourself with grace and integrity when things don't go your way."



- "Anyone in a role that requires advocacy and influence would benefit from the practical advice Mark Rodgers offers in 'Persuasion Equation,'" says Steve King, executive director of the Center for Professional and Executive Development at the University of Wisconsin School of Business.



"Men's Journal" recently included Mark's advice in a piece about negotiating more effectively, too.



Request a print copy of "Persuasion Equation" for review by contacting Michael Popke at Two Lakes Media Group: michael@twolakesmedia.com or 608-576-4276. Mark is available for interviews, too.



View the book's trailer here: http://bit.ly/1CFKTme



For more information, visit www.persuasionmatters.com, www.amanet.org and www.amacombooks.org



About Mark Rodgers

Mark's clients range from frontline practitioners to mid-level managers to C-level executives, and they include Fortune 500 companies, state associations, small businesses and not-for-profit agencies. Mark also is the author of "Accelerate the Sale: Kick-Start Your Personal Selling Style to Close More Sales, Faster" (McGraw-Hill, 2011), which quickly landed on "Inc." magazine's list of best-selling business books. He also has published more than 100 articles and holds the National Speakers Association's Certified Speaking Professional designation — one of only 500 people on the planet to have earned such a coveted achievement.