Persuasion Expert Mark Rodgers to Be Featured on 'Soundview Live' Webinar Series

In this 60-minute conversational webinar, titled "How to Get People to See Things Your Way," Rodgers will merge research and real-world application to reveal what really drives decisions, as well as introduce readers to the persuasion equation: a powerful combination of factors proven to speed agreement.



Attendees will learn:



- the surprising reasons people say "yes"

- the three persuasion precepts and how to set your persuasion priorities

- how to win trust and leverage credibility

- the secrets of verbal and nonverbal "power language"

- key heuristics and biases that influence decision making

- how to radiate an aura of expertise

- Why positive self-talk is key to persuasive efforts

- how to build a business case that appeals to both heart and mind



A Soundview Live event is an interactive conversation in which business experts, such as Rodgers, are engaged in dialogue with Soundview's editors and listeners. Questions are encouraged, and listeners are guaranteed to come away with clear business principles they can apply to their company and career.



The cost of this webinar is $49 per person.



Soundview also provides easy-to-read eight-page text summaries and 20-minute audio summaries of full-length business books, and it named Rodgers' latest book, "Persuasion Equation: The Subtle Science of Getting Your Way," (AMACOM) one of 2015's "30 Best Business Books."



For the summaries, click here: http://blog.summary.com/2015/09/21/the-subtle-science-of-getting-your-way



"'Persuasion Equation' offers a valuable look into a much-needed skill in today's market," says Andrew R. Clancy, Soundview's executive editor. "The book is a Soundview '30 Best Business Books' selection on the strength of its practical, actionable content."



Rodgers, an award-winning author and in-demand speaker and consultant, has spent three decades helping people hear "yes" more often, and now — for the first time all in one place — he puts everything anyone needs to know to go from zero to persuasion hero.



"Soundview executive summaries have always been a crucial part of my professional development," says Rodgers, a Philadelphia native and Milwaukee resident. "That's why I'm thrilled to be included among the authors whose books Soundview editors deemed this year's best."



Right now, the American Management Association is offering "Persuasion Equation" as a free download (a $14.95 value) for a limited time: http://response.amanet.org/freegift



View the book's trailer here: http://bit.ly/1CFKTme



About Mark Rodgers

Mark Rodgers is a principal partner of the Peak Performance Business Group, which helps clients dramatically improve their ability to persuade – often achieving astonishing results. An award-winning author, speaker and sought-after consultant, Mark is one of only 500 people in the world to have earned the National Speakers Association Certified Speaking Professional designation, and his work has attracted clients as diverse as the Harley-Davidson Motor Company and the Executive Education Program at the University of Wisconsin School of Business, as well as dozens of other leading companies and organizations. Mark also is the author of "Accelerate the Sale: Kick-Start Your Personal Selling Style to Close More Sales, Faster" (McGraw-Hill, 2011), which quickly landed on "Inc." magazine's list of best-selling business books, and he has published more than 100 articles in a variety of business-to-business publications.