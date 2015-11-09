Milwaukee, WI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/09/2015 --In-demand speaker, consultant and author Mark Rodgers may have written a best-selling book about persuasion in the workplace. But he recently spent some quality time with the man he considers the godfather of persuasion: Dr. Robert Cialdini.



Cialdini — an expert in the science of influence who laid the groundwork for the way ethical persuasion is practiced today — was the keynote speaker at the 2015 Thought Leadership Symposium in Palm Beach, Fla. The event brought together 40 of the brightest contemporary thought leaders in the United States and was hosted by Alan Weiss, a leading global speaker, consultant and author.



"I call Dr. Cialdini the 'Ben Franklin of the affirmative,' " says Rodgers, a longtime disciple of Cialdini's work, which he cites extensively in his own recently published book, "Persuasion Equation: The Subtle Science of Getting Your Way." "He's the planet's most quoted social psychologist on this topic. What a blast to spend one-on-one time with him and discuss our favorite topic: persuasion!"



In "Persuasion Equation" (AMACOM), Rodgers takes Cialdini's most renowned work — the six principles of persuasion that Cialdini unveiled in 1984 based on almost 50 years of scientific research and his own ethnographic studies — to the next level by providing fresh examples of how persuasion happens in the workplace. The principles are: Reciprocity, Scarcity, Consistency, Liking, Authority and Social Proof.



As Rodgers explains in his book, each of the six principles can be applied specifically to professional persuasion situations and result in hearing "yes" faster and more often. Here are some easy-to-follow examples:



1, Reciprocity — that is, returning a favor in kind — includes helping a co-worker prepare for a presentation after he helped you prepare for yours. Or the sales team assisting the marketing staff in obtaining some unusual but critical market data, and then marketing reciprocating by providing extraordinary support for sales. Or two like-minded companies sharing resources, knowledge and sometimes even people.



2. Scarcity can help professionals leverage their persuasive powers. if people are worried about what they might be missing, they're even more concerned about losing what they already have. That's why "loss language" (words like "forfeit," "surrender" "forgo") when making a pitch is always preferable to "gain language" ("acquire," "obtain," "secure").



3. Consistency helps build trust, which leads to "yes." When a co-worker says he'll hand in a report by the end of the day, his colleagues think highly of him when he does. If he doesn't, his credibility falls. Once most people make a decision or take a position — especially publicly — they strive to act in accordance with that stated notion.



4. Liking someone is critical to persuasion efforts. Persuasive people who are liked by peers are more likely to hear "yes," because others are more willing to consider their arguments, give them time to communicate and be more receptive to their messages. Rodgers' advice: Be approachable, seek similarities and don't be afraid to compliment others.



5. Authority suggests expertise, and people defer to experts. Individuals with a professional title, credential or significant certification should make that distinction known in subtle yet powerful ways. Put it in your email signature, and post your diploma in your office.



6. Social proof suggests that people follow the lead of similar others. The best way to leverage social proof in a business setting is through the use of testimonials and referrals.



In "Persuasion Equation," Rodgers shares more details about Cialdini's six principles, as well as all of the information required to go from zero to persuasion hero. This is the only book readers need to help them receive the green light on a project, successfully win that promotion or land their biggest client.



"Mark Rodgers is the expert in persuasive powers," says Weiss, a longtime Rodgers mentor who places him in the top tier of sales and leadership consulting and also wrote the foreword to "Persuasion Equation." "Mark provides brilliant techniques and approaches that are pragmatically useful on a daily basis."



"There are approximately 1,001 research-based tips in this book for making yourself more persuasive in business situations," says Daniel Pink, best-selling author of "To Sell Is Human. "Mark Rodgers talks about something else that's just as important, though: how to conduct yourself with grace and integrity when things don't go your way."



"Publishers Weekly" adds that "Rodgers excels at making a complex topic truly accessible, resulting in a valuable tutorial on getting to 'yes' in the corporate world."



