Pet Lovers Will Find Quality Products at TheFriskyPetSupply.com

Ray is proud to announce the launch of his new pet supply store, https://TheFriskyPetSupply.com. Customers visiting this new online retail store will find a website dedicated to providing quality supplies for cat and dog owners. The site offers beds for cats and dogs, including products like crate mats, pet house beds, deluxe pet beds and more. Pet owners can shop a wide selection of cat and dog toys, both for indoor and outdoor use, like cat teaser wands, rope toys, tennis balls and more. Collars, leashes and harnesses are available in a huge range of sizes, colors and designs, including LED lights for easy nighttime visibility, choke chains for training and cat collars with bells. And of course customers can find the products they need for pet waste cleanup, like quality cat litterboxes, waste disposal bags and pooper scoopers.



A devoted pet owner himself, Ray has loved animals his entire life. He knows how expensive it can be to own a pet, and what a huge responsibility it is to make sure that your pets are well cared for. Since he takes pet ownership seriously, Ray decided to create TheFriskyPetSupply.com in July 2017 as a way to help customers to better take care of their pets; he aims to be a one-stop shop to his customers, and to provide affordable, quality pet supplies to take the burden off pet owners. As the website matures, he is excited to continue to expand his inventory to include even more great products.



Customers visiting TheFriskyPetSupply.com will find a website that is well-designed, user-friendly and easy to navigate. Ray plans to be highly responsive to customer feedback on the website, and to adjust his offerings as he receives requests and information from pet owners. In his mission to continuously improve the shopper experience, Ray will be putting the needs of his customers and their pets first.



To complement the main website, Ray is also launching a blog located at https://RJsPetReview.com.



Customers can visit the blog for regular product updates, additional product information, pet tips and tricks and more.



TheFriskyPetSupply.com is a division of RJ Moyer Pet Supplies, LLC and is owned and operated by Ray, a web entrepreneur and pet lover.



