Pet Treats Plus.com Enrolls with ControlScan to Launch Website Security Plan

Atlanta, GA and Redford, MI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/11/2008 -- In an effort to show their shoppers that they are taking the necessary steps to secure their information online, Pet Treats Plus.com (http://www.pettreatsplus.com) has enrolled with ControlScan, a leading Internet security company, to increase consumer confidence.



Pet Treats Plus.com will utilize ControlScan’s Verified Secure services to conduct regular scans of www.pettreatsplus.com for thousands of known vulnerabilities against a knowledge base which is updated every 12 hours to identify any potential vulnerability. ControlScan delivers timely reports with recommendations for security breach resolutions.



“It is our goal to help merchants protect their customers from fraudulent activity,” says Joan Herbig, chief executive officer, ControlScan. “Pet Treats Plus.com is demonstrating their commitment to Website security by using ControlScan services.”



The Verified Secure offerings (Security and Business Certification seals, PCI Compliance, SSL Certificates, Search Engine Submissions, Press Release Program, LIVECHAT and RatePointSM) have become the solution of choice for small- and medium-sized e-commerce businesses because it offers a comprehensive security and PCI compliance solution with a personal level of support at a great price.



About Pet Treats Plus.com (http://www.pettreatsplus.com)

Pet Treats Plus was founded to provide animal lovers the best treats available at "Factory-Direct Prices." Pet Treats Plus is devoted to sourcing the best products worldwide and making them available to pet lovers, pet professionals, retail chains and distributors. Products are priced as individual items, case packs and by the pallet. We service all customers - big and small - with one thing in mind, to make pets smile! Pet Treats Plus has an established reputation for seeking value and quality while negotiating the best prices for customers like you. Today, it is commonplace to see many of our products being sold in stores around the world.



About ControlScan

Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, ControlScan provides security and Payment Card industry PCI compliance solutions designed exclusively for small- to medium-sized e-commerce businesses. The company’s Verified Secure solutions make it easy and cost-effective for these businesses to protect their infrastructure and help keep their Websites safe so shoppers can purchase with confidence. Verified Secure is the security solution of choice for smaller e-businesses because it offers security solutions that fit their specific needs, a personal level of service and the best value. For more information about ControlScan and its Verified Secure services visit http://www.controlscan.com or call 1-800-825-3301.

