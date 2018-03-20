Pet Video Verify Uses Video Identification to Ensure Lost Pets Are Reunited with Their Owners

Raleigh, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/20/2018 --Pet Video Verify, the revolutionary new app that uses video verification to solve the lost and found pet issue, is live on global crowdfunding platform Kickstarter and raising funds to bring the project to life.



Anyone that has ever lost a pet knows how devastating the experience can be. Pet Video Verify is a groundbreaking new solution that utilizes deep machine learning to match and identify lost pets via video on a smartphone.



"It all started when I was watching TV one day and listened to a story about a lost pet and how it couldn't be found even though it had a microchip. I thought to myself there has to be a better way to do this and give these pets and animals a better chance to find their way home," says founder and CEO Stephen West on the inspiration behind the project. "That is when I drew on my extensive education and professional experience in information technology to come up with software that could help solve this issue. That was when Pet Video Verify was born."



Statistics show that 1 in 3 pets will be lost in their lifetime and only around 30% of lost pets are ever found and returned. Microchipping is the main technology that is used to try to solve this issue today, however, microchipping has a host of problems. There are concerns that have been raised about the health implications about microchipping a pet which carries the risk of an autoimmune reaction or a degenerative reaction which can in turn lead to tissue degeneration and abnormal cell growth, or cancer at the site of implantation.



With Pet Video Verify, owners take an initial video of their pet using a smartphone and when a pet is found lost, the user who finds the pet uploads a video of the lost pet. The Pet Video Verify system can match the two videos, identify the pet, and allows the pet to be easily identified and returned to the owner.



This is intertwined with pet medical records. When a pet is lost or hurt and takes it to the veterinarian. The vet can then video the lost dog, allow the Pet Video Verify system to identify the last pet, and then allows the veterinarian to pull up crucial medical records of the animal. The veterinarian can then perform necessary medical treatment and contact the pet owner.



"With video identification, the match is made on a lot more data points about the pet like the length of the tail giving better accuracy. This is completely safe for the pet as a simple video is taken of the pet whereas with a microchip it has to be physically inserted into the pet which hurts the pet and can lead to other issues for the pet as well as health issues," adds West. "We are also building other applications on top of the video identification for example pet medical records that is tied to the pet and the pet caretaker can access these records anytime with a smartphone. Our app will allow the pet caretaker to fully manage the pet in one app!"



Pet Video Verify is currently live and available to support on Kickstarter: http://kck.st/2FTf3W9



About Pet Video Verify, Inc.

Pet Video Verify, Inc. core technology is using our video identification for lost and found pets. A person will take a video of a found pet and our system will match the found video to the lost video of the pet, returning the owner information. Another application is for the pet owner to store pet medical records online in which they will have 24x7 access to. Our long term vision is to create additional applications to solve pet owner needs. We will be the go to solution for the pet caretaker to better manage their pets.



For more information on Pet Video Verify please visit http://www.petvideoverify.com.