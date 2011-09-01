MyReviewsNow Shop At Home Offers the Latest In Pet Products and Pet Meds

Fort Lauderdale, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/01/2011 --MyReviewsNow Shop at Home is pleased to showcase 1-800-PetMeds as part of its pet department. The Pompano Beach, Florida-based company is a leading provider of pet meds and pet products. 1-800-PetMeds, founded in 1996, is an online pet pharmacy offering a large selection of pet meds and pet products for dogs, cats, horses and some common household pets. Pet medications are both prescription and over-the-counter pet meds ranging from nutritional pet products and healthy food selections to supplements and vitamins.



Pet products sold through 1-800-PetMeds are from several well-known brands and private labels. 1-800-PetMeds is licensed or authorized to conduct business in all 50 of the United States so that they can offer pet meds and pet products to customers throughout the U.S. Americans spend an estimated $41 billion a year on their pets. Pets are just like members of the family, as such, they deserve the best care and the best pet products available at reasonable prices.



According to a national survey of pet owners, 62 percent of all households in the U.S. own some type of pet. This is nearly 73 million homes. 1-800-PetMeds is a valuable resource for pet owners who want high quality, brand name pet products. Pet meds are essential for keeping pets in good health for throughout their life span.



1-800-PetMeds is a safe, reliable source for trusted pet medications brands.1-800-PetMeds has become a well-established leader in terms of providing quality medications and other pet-related supplies and pet products to pet owners across the country with fast, easy delivery. The amount Americans spend on pets is expected to pass the $50 billion mark this year. With stats like this, it is easy to see why a service such as 1 800-PetMeds is so valuable to so many pet lovers.



Available products from 1-800-PetMeds include a wide range of conditions such as allergies, bites, hair loss, fleas, anxiety, diabetes, bites, hot spots, heartworms, ear mites, ear infections, itching, pain, shedding, thyroid, weight loss, vomiting, joint health, mange, skin infections, urinary tract infections and lyme disease. Products available for pets range from the practical to the extravagant. Practical solutions include flea control from Frontline Plus, travel crates for dogs, flea and tick control and a wide array of similar products for pets from name brand manufacturers.



1-800-PetMeds offers products covering every stage of a pet's life. These include, dental care, ear and eye, flea and tick, joints, medications for most conditions, pain, pet food, skin and coat and supplies and vitamins. Items are frequently on sale. Quick delivery and easy ordering is an important convenience to 1-800-PetMed customers. Pet owners remain customers due to the quality of service and the wide availability of brands and products offered by 1800-PetMeds.



