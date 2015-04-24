Peter Dodd's Next Animated Feature Goes Into Production

Agoura Hills, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/24/2015 --Global Genesis Group and Blue Bug Entertainment is proud to announce that they have signed a worldwide distribution agreement at miptv to bring the Peter Dodd and Kristian Kamp big budget animated feature Troll, the Tale of a Tail to the big screen.



Peter Dodd, who wrote and directed the animated feature Freddy Frogface will be directing Troll the Tale of a Tail along with Kristian Kamp, co-director and creator of the project. Pete Dodd's credits include Tim Burton's Frankenweenie and Corpse Bride, Wes Anderson's Fantastic Mr. Fox and The Tale of Despereaux.



Mr. Dodd states, "While most people know what Trolls are, we've never seen them as the heroes of their own story. The Troll-world will give us many options for great comedy, contrasted with the urban 'fish-out-of-water' situations where Trolls must negotiate a human city on their hunt for a missing tail. I have no doubt that the sum of these elements will combine to make a movie with heart, comedy and beauty which will be entertaining, relatable and popular with family audiences across the globe."



Kristian Kamp, founder and one of the owners of Sagatoon AS stated, "We are very excited and confident that joining forces with GGG will lead to a successful production of Troll, together with this excellent group of experienced professionals and our combined creative talent, I have no doubt we will make a wonderful animated feature film for the global marketplace."



Animation supervisor Eric Lessard, who has worked on such prestigious animated projects as Shrek 1, 2 & 3, Madagascar 1 & 2 and Antz, will give life to our Troll characters, while award winning writers Suzanne Bolch & John May are writing the screenplay from this original story created by the team of Sagatoon AS in Hamar, Norway.



Troll is a heroic story of a Troll Prince, aimed at a family entertainment audience. The feature will be produced by Jean Aubert with Executive Producers Ralph Kamp, Kristian Kamp and Global Genesis Group. Richard Romano, President of Global Genesis Group stated, "This partnership between Global Genesis Group and Blue Bug Entertainment to bring to life the feature film Troll is extremely exciting for us at GGG. Troll legends have been loved around the globe for generations. In this version, the Troll Kingdom is populated with unique and funny trolls along with monstrously fun creatures, and our reluctant hero has to save this magical world from darkness in a fantastic journey to the land of humans. It is a rollercoaster ride of fun, laughter, suspense and tears for kids of all ages and their parents."



Troll, the Tale of a Tail, centers its story on Trym, a young troll prince of the hidden Troll Kingdom of Ervod. When Trym's father King Grom's tail is snatched by a human Troll Hunter, Grom turns to stone. With King Grom gone, the once idyllic troll valley becomes a miserable tyranny under the rule of his cousin Grimmer as the new King. According to an ancient prophecy, Trym is the only one who can save the kingdom and bring his father back to life. With Freia, a feisty troll girl, and the two-headed eccentric Jutul, Trym must risk his life and the eternal peace of the kingdom in an epic journey into the human world to retrieve his father's tail, conquer Grimmer and his army, and bring King Grom back to life and to his throne.



About Global Genesis Group

Global Genesis Group's core business is the production and distribution of Television series, Feature Films & merchandising as well as creating and developing its own original IP's to generate merchandising and sponsorship opportunities globally. Global Genesis Group is a full service Production, Distribution, Sponsorship & Merchandising company.