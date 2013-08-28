Peter Richards, Gulftainer Group Managing Director Soars to Number 5 in the Logistic ME Power List 2013

Sharjah, Dubai -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/28/2013 --Peter Richards is Director and General Manager of Gulftainer Co. Ltd which was established in 1976 in the Emirate of Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates.



The company's primary role is to manage and operate the container terminals in Port Khalid and Khorfakkan on behalf of Sharjah Port Authority. Major Shipping Lines calling at these ports include United Arab Shipping Company (UASC), CMA-CGM, CSAV, Hanjin, Sea Consortium, China Shipping, Hapag Lloyd, American President Lines (APL), MAG Container Lines, Maersk Line, Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) and Ethiopian Shipping Line.



Peter Richards estimates that the expansion of the latest deals will thrust Gulftainer into the world's exclusive group of top port operators.



Peter Richards says Khorfakkan Container Terminal (KCT) has topped industry productivity rankings for the past five years, and that both it and Mina Khalid are used as industry benchmarks by shipping lines.



Peter Richards believes it is all about productivity.



Peter Richards says proven performance and long-term commitment are vital in negotiating new concessions.



The UAE's largest private port operator has dramatic plans, which could 'virtually double the size' of the company, managing director Peter Richards has said.



By doing so it would be in esteemed company, joining industry giants such as A P Moeller, Hutchison and ICTSI, and is the latest step in a carefully planned strategy that has seen Gulftainer acquire port concessions around the world since Peter Richards was promoted to his current position in 2006.



"When I took over the reins of the company, I asked our shareholders permission to expand internationally on the basis that because of our reputation we were getting so many invitations from so many government organizations, port authorities and commercial partners the world over who were saying 'we have heard about you and our port is in need of an uplift, an expansion, an improvement and we would like to bring you on board to do it'," Peter Richards explains.



Peter Richards is a qualified Master Mariner with Diploma in Nautical Science. Peter Richards joined Gulftainer Co. Ltd. in March 1987. Prior to his current position of Managing Director of Gulftainer Co. Ltd., Peter has held the positions of General Manager, Operations Manager, Terminal Manager and Operations Superintendent within the Company.



Peter is also the Board Member and Director of Gulftainer Company Limited and a number of associate and subsidiary companies of the Group.



Peter has twelve years of seagoing experience and twenty-six years of expertise in the operation and management of Ports and Container Terminals.



During the 26 years he has been employed by Gulftainer Company Limited, he has been initially part of, and later in charge of, a diversified team which has steered the company from an unknown position of local, UAE, private terminal operator to the present position of an International Port Operator with an annual throughput of over 6 million teus. Operating ports which produce the highest productivity achieved on various major shipping line vessels, (CMA-CGM, Hanjin and UASC). He has gained the reputation of being able to operate a very tight ship with excellent productivity, whilst maintaining a loyal, long term staff. Gulftainer’s Management Team, under his command, are now the most successful privately owned port operators in the Middle East, North Africa and South Asia Region.



Under Peter’s leadership Gulftainer has diversified from simply a port operator to a fully comprehensive logistics supplier. During his tenure Peter has expanded Gulftainer’s global footprint into Europe, Russia and the South Americas. The reputation earned in its home ports has enabled Gulftainer to export its capabilities, experience and productivity world-wide. This commenced as soon as Peter took the reins in 2006 when he was able to win an on-going consultancy contract with the Kuwait Port Authority to shadow manage their port facilities.