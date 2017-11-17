Pete's Auto Body Partners with BizIQ

Walnut, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/17/2017 --Pete's Auto Body, an automotive repair shop specializing in collision repair services, is pleased to announce it has partnered with BizIQ, a Phoenix-based web marketing company that works with small businesses throughout the United States and Canada.



In partnering with BizIQ, Pete's Auto Body hopes to capitalize on the agency's expertise in all facets of online marketing to increase its visibility and build its customer base. BizIQ has significant experience working with other businesses in the automotive repair industry and brings knowledge and understanding of the strategies and techniques at the cutting edge of present-day web marketing.



As it begins working with the auto body shop in Walnut, CA, BizIQ will be focused on developing a new website that will present Pete's Auto Body's services in a clear and comprehensive manner. The site will also be optimized for desktop, tablet and mobile devices and set up to encourage easy communication between customers and the body shop's staff. BizIQ will also be putting together blog content, which will appear twice a month and provide a greater level of coverage of specific issues related to auto body repair, collision repair and more.



All content on the new site for Pete's Auto Body will be written by professional copywriters and intended to reach customers in an engaging manner with relevant, timely information about the auto body shop in Walnut, CA. The site will also employ search engine optimization (SEO), which is one of BizIQ's specialties and has been shown to improve the visibility of local businesses by boosting their Google rankings.



"At our shop, we've always taken pride in being able to offer our customers first-rate auto body repairs and friendly, helpful customer care," said Peter Yendunian, owner of Pete's Auto Body. "Working with BizIQ to get the word out about our services and help new customers get to know us is very exciting, and we couldn't be happier with how this partnership is shaping up."



About Pete's Auto Body

Pete's Auto Body was founded in 1991 and provides high quality auto body repairs for all makes and models. Specializing in collision repair, the ASE-certified shop also offers paintless dent removal, windshield glass replacement, color matching and more. The shop prioritizes friendly, personalized service for every customer, and is happy to provide free estimates.



For more information, please visit http://petesautobody.us/.



To learn more about BizIQ and its expertise regarding local search engine optimization, or to view its extensive list of service options, please visit https://biziq.com/.