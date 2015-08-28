Petfirst Releases Average Veterinary Costs for Common Pet Accidents and Illnesses

Jeffersonville, IN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/28/2015 --The American Pet Products Association (APPA) estimates U.S. pet owners will spend $15.73 billion in veterinary care for Fido and Fluffy in 2015. Pet owners want the best for their beloved animals, including their health. However, most pet parents are surprised how much a simple upset stomach can cost at the veterinarian's office.



"Sometime it can take several diagnostic tests before you can confirm specific ailments and their root cause," said Becca Spalding, claims coordinator at PetFirst Pet Insurance, a leading pet insurance provider in the U.S. "As a veterinary technician, I saw emergency situations become huge financial burdens for pet parents."



PetFirst Pet Insurance wants to educate pet owners on what they can expect to spend when heading to their vet or nearest emergency clinic. Utilizing their policyholder's claims incurred in 2014, PetFirst Pet Insurance has compiled the average vet cost for common issues facing our furry and feline friends.



Average vet bills for common illnesses and injuries sustained by dogs and cats:



- Foreign body ingestion- $1,286

- Pneumonia- $960

- Parvovirus- $911

- Chemical ingestion- $702

- Tooth abscess- $431

- Sinus infection- $395

- Gastritis- $385

- Urinary tract infection- $295

- Sprain- $267

- Laceration- $227

- Ear infection- $149



Budgeting dog owners and cat owners can anticipate a six percent increase for vet care from last year, according to the APPA study; a trend that doesn't seem to be slowing down anytime soon. Since 2004, veterinary prices have nearly doubled with U.S. pet owners spending only $8.3 billion that year, and staggering to $15.3 billion spent in 2014.



"So many pet owners plan to save for any vet bills their pet may have," said Katie Grant, chief executive officer of PetFirst. "The problem with saving is that it takes diligence and time, and unfortunately, our pets' health isn't always on the same schedule."



Grant points out a pet can experience an illness or injury before the owner's savings account has had a chance to accumulate.



Foreign body ingestions, when a pet eats something that is not edible or digestible, are one of the more common accidents experienced by pet parents early into dog and cat ownership. Averaging nearly $1,300, it can take some time to save enough dough to cover the entire bill.



"We've seen claims for pets eating string, rocks, feminine hygiene products, clothes, coins and even razorblades," said Spalding. "You name it, a pet has most likely eaten it."



PetFirst Pet Insurance encourages pet owners to look at pet insurance as a financial tool to help provide their dogs and cats the healthcare treatment they need. Pet health insurance reimburses pet parents for veterinary costs, which helps mitigate the stress of expensive bills and allows those who haven't had the time to ramp up their savings to get their pet on the road to recovery.



About PetFirst

PetFirst Pet Insurance is the fastest growing pet insurer in North America offering easy-to-understand lifelong coverage for dogs and cats. In comparison to other pet insurance providers PetFirst's comprehensive coverage is unique in the industry providing simplified policies with coverage for hereditary, chronic and breed-specific conditions with no per diagnosis limits. PetFirst Pet Insurance offers pet insurance in all 50 states and the District of Columbia through animal welfare agencies, retailers, employers as well as other partners. PetFirst Pet Insurance polices are underwritten by American Alternative Insurance Corporation (Munich Re) which is rated by A.M. Best as A+. Additional services are underwritten by Lloyd's.



For more information about PetFirst pet insurance, visit http://www.petfirst.com or call 877-894-7387.