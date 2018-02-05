Petra Cephas Says Customer Interaction with Less Technology Makes Better Business

Somerset, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/05/2018 --Although Petra Cephas, a mortgage broker, appreciates technology and the many ways it has proven to build the bridge between a company's customers and providing great service, his company is considering on not having their mortgage process services rely on technology use such as apps or through their website. He stated recently that, face-to-face meetings should be requested as the mortgage experts of Petra Cephas work on their customers' mortgage processes.



Bishoi Nageh, the President of Petra Cephas, said, "Call us old school but it is hard to undervalue face-to-face meeting when you will make the biggest decision that a family can make."



NJBIZ recognized Petra Cephas as the #14 most ranked mortgage broker in New Jersey in 2016. The company worked hard to get to where they are since it started in 2014. The company has been meeting with borrowers to discuss home loans since the beginning and are only looking forward to continuing this. Tone and meaning is important when conversations come up between mortgage experts and clients in Petra Cephas.



For more information visit http://www.petracephas.com.



About Petra Cephas

Petra Cephas is a mortgage business that has helped hundreds of clients year-round get the best home mortgage lending possible. They offer an array of options that suit the needs of all their clients. They have a network of lenders that offer access to loans ranging from Conventional, FHA, USDA, and many more. Petra Cephas assists with residential financing for primary residences, second homes, and investment properties.



Location Information:

27 Clyde Road, Suite 201

Somerset, NJ 08873



Contact:

Bishoi Nageh

732-873-1365

bnageh@petracephas.com

http://www.petracephas.com