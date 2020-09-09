Petrelli Previtera Keeps on Growing

Philadelphia, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/09/2020 --Petrelli Previtera, LLC., one of the nation's top family law firms, has opened a new office location in Austin, Texas. Located at 500 W 2nd St Suite 1900, Austin, TX 78701 . The office can be reached at(512) 883-1684. This is the ninth office for the firm, with their other locations being located in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Illinois and Maryland.



"This is a very exciting time for the firm. The addition of the Austin office is another step forward for us and gives us the opportunity to help more people around the country with their divorce and family law issues," explained Thomas Petrelli, founder of Petrelli Previtera. "With a three year growth rate of 201%, this is just the beginning of even greater things for the firm."



Kathryn Sullivan will be leading the Austin branch for the firm. Her experience in various types of family law matters allows her to carry out the firm's mission of taking individuals facing marital crisis from chaos to clarity by crafting a unique strategy best suited for the case at hand.



About Petrelli Previtera, LLC

Petrelli Previtera, LLC. was founded in 2004 and serves as one of the country's highest rated family law firms serving clients in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Illinois, Texas, Washington D.C. and Maryland. The firm has earned their stellar reputation over the years by consistently providing exceptional customer service to their clients and helping them accomplish their divorce goals.



To help make things as stress-free as possible for their clients, the firm allows clients to schedule their consultations online. They also offer video consultations, as they understand that timing might be an issue for individuals that are going through a divorce. Petrelli Previtera takes great pride in making things as simple as possible for their clients, because they are already going through a stressful time.



To learn more about the firm or to schedule your consultation, visit their website: https://www.petrellilaw.com.