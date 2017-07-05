Petrey Launches New Mobile App for Customers

Birmingham, AL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/05/2017 --Petrey Wholesale, the preferred wholesaler for retail convenience and grocery, has unveiled its new Petrey Audit mobile application, powered by LookOut Audit. The Alabama-based direct-to-store-delivery (DSD) company has launched this easy-to-use app and associated back office web portal across its Novelty Division store footprint as a part of its new technology initiative.



The system provides advanced features to help both Petrey and retailers keep on top of operational issues to maximize sales and profitability:



- The mobile app enables anyone to send a LookOut from one of Petrey's serviced locations.



- Users send a reason, notes and picture, all tagged to the location, all within seconds.



- The LookOut automatically goes to the right people (for both Petrey and merchants) to notify them of such things as out of stock situations, broken displays, compliance audits, etc.



- Everything is logged and categorized in a central web portal.



"This is a game changer for Petrey," said Terry Easterwood, Head of Operations for Petrey Novelty. "The ability to get notifications from the field automatically routed to the right people in real time allows us to quickly and easily keep on top of issues that would otherwise cost our customers sales. It's a key piece of our new technology suite."



Petrey has rolled out its new app across all stores in its Novelty Division, including more than 3000 Circle K locations, and plans to expand it across the entire company later this year.



"We are excited to be working with a company of the caliber of Petrey," said Ben King, Head of Sales for LookOut. "Our mobile app and Smart Routing Engine give them unparalleled insight and capability across their sizable retail footprint."



About Petrey

Petrey is the preferred wholesaler for fuel stations, convenience and grocery stores, offering DSD services across the United States. Petrey is based in Montgomery, Alabama, and provides services to nearly 10,000 locations nationwide.



About LookOut

LookOut Audit, LLC is the leading mobile technology company focused on improving retail operations. Powered by its Smart Routing Engine, and through its client-branded mobile apps, LookOut enables easy, instant communication between retailers and their vendors.



For information on Petrey, please contact:

Jeremy Bjorem, GM Novelty - jeremy.bjorem@petrey.com



For information on LookOut, please contact:

Ben King, Head of Sales - Ben.King@LookOutAudit.net