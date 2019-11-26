Petro Realty Corporation Merges with C-Store Investments

Gilford, NH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/26/2019 --Gilford, NH / Hingham, MA – (Nov __, 2019) – C-Store Investments (CSI) and Petro Realty Corporation (PRC), boutique consulting firms that provide advisory services to the New England convenience store industry, are excited to announce the successful merger of the two companies. The new joint company will be referred to as C-Store Investments (CSI). This merger will allow the team to leverage their complementary networks, create a first-class marketing and back-office infrastructure to better serve clients, expand into new markets and generate a transaction experience that promises to be the best in the c-store industry in New England.



Together, they will help c-store owners, oil companies, and investors maximize their sales proceeds, divest from poorly performing properties, and assist with mergers and acquisitions. Through evaluations, feasibility studies, and building upon relationships, their clients aim to experience maximized revenue and streamlined business – with a clear and profitable exit strategy.



Petro Realty Corporation, founded in 2003, is a leading force within the c-store industry throughout Massachusetts. Aaron Cutler, president of PRC, has been working in the industry since 1993. In the past he has worked as a retailer, wholesaler, broker, station owner, and operator. He understands what his clients deal with on a day-to-day basis due to his extensive experience. This has helped him gain recognition and respect throughout the industry in his home state.



"I have always loved helping clients buy and sell their gas station/c-store properties and maximize their gains or return on investment. I feel that by joining forces with Ken we are going to take this to the next level and become strategic partners with our clients, providing them value in many more ways than simply buying and selling," according to Cutler.



Ken Currier is well known throughout New England as the "go to" appraiser. Since 1994 he has advised clients on: valuations, investment opportunities, divestiture, mergers & acquisitions, purchase & sales, market research, site identification & development, succession planning. With a growing demand for advisory services C-Store Investments has emerged as a value-based player in the convenience store and gas station industry.



"I have worked with Aaron over the past several years and find that we complement one another very well. With our combined 50+ years of experience in the New England c-store industry, we can navigate our clients through the transaction process in a professional manner," states Currier.



About CSI

CSI brings a depth of knowledge and experience to the c-store industry that will position client's businesses for maximum returns. CSI leadership is highly experienced and well known by large regional and multi-national oil companies, small store operators, lenders, and investors throughout New England.



