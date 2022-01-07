PetroChoice Expands Southeast Reach with Acquisition of APS Lubricants (Advanced Performance Services, Inc).

Trooper, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/07/2022 --PetroChoice, the leading provider of lubrication solutions, is kicking off the New Year by announcing the acquisition of Goodwater, Alabama based distributor, APS Lubricants.



Owned by industry veterans Todd Hayes and Greg Davidson, APS Lubricants has provided top notch service distribution to Industrial, Fleet and Automotive customers in Central and Southeastern Alabama since 2007. Hayes and Davidson together bring a combined industry experience of 60 years to PetroChoice. With a 'one stop shop' philosophy and superior attention to customer service, PetroChoice is eager to welcome the APS team within their footprint.



Greg Davidson, APS, states, "We considered several buyer options, and PetroChoice was the easiest to work with. Their transparency throughout the acquisition process was second to none."



"We wanted to continue to grow with the business, and this was something PetroChoice was able to offer," said Todd Hayes, APS.



PetroChoice has had a strong presence along the East Coast since their inception. Acquisitions and greenfield sites have allowed PetroChoice to grow site distribution of quality lubrication products into 26 states across the US. With the addition of APS, PetroChoice can now add Alabama to that count.



"APS has a strong commercial and industrial distribution portfolio that complements our current client base," said Celeste Mastin, CEO of PetroChoice. "Their prime location gives PetroChoice a launching pad from Alabama, allowing us to build and strengthen our presence in the entire Southeast," continued Mastin.



Davidson and Hayes will continue with the PetroChoice organization. Effective immediately, APS Lubricants will be operating as PetroChoice.



About PetroChoice

PetroChoice is one of the largest petroleum-based lubricant distributors in the United States, providing business solutions for industrial, commercial and passenger automobile customers. The company, headquartered in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania, operates locations across the U.S. and employs some of the nation's most knowledgeable technical experts in lubrication services and equipment. For more information please visit PetroChoice.