Petrochoice Offers One of the Nations Most Sustainable Lubricants on the Market Today: Eco Ultra

King of Prussia, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/25/2022 --PetroChoice, the Nation's No. 1 lubricant Distributor that specializes in advanced lubrication solutions and services, is also a leader in developing a high-quality sustainable lubrication option that positively impacts the environment by lowering the dependency on natural resources and reduces waste.



"We created the Eco Ultra product with the goal of developing a product that didn't sacrifice quality while at the same time allowed us to conserve natural resources," said Rob Walker, Senior Vice President of Sales & Marketing. "The product is unique because it's created through recycled additives that have already been used, thus creating a sustainable product for our customers."



Our team developed the Eco Ultra product with sustainability in mind. Today's advanced re-refining process removes impurities to produce a clean, high-grade base oil. Supplemented with recycled additives that have been used before, all Eco Ultra products are carefully formulated to meet or exceed applicable industry licensing and specifications, including the latest API categories, SAE requirements, ILSAC specifications, current OEM qualifications, and other industry mandates.



Eco Ultra was also designed to be profitable. As an exclusive PetroChoice proprietary brand, this lubricant has been formulated and blended according to PetroChoice standards. Some of the industry's most experienced oil and lubrication experts developed the innovative Eco Ultra line and continue to oversee a superior support solutions package that helps our installers build business.



PetroChoice is one of the largest petroleum-based lubricant distributors in the United States, providing business solutions for industrial, commercial, and passenger automobile customers. The company, headquartered in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania, operates locations across the U.S. and employs some of the nation's most knowledgeable technical experts in lubrication services and equipment. For more information please visit PetroChoice.com.



