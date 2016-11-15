Petrone Worldwide, Inc. Expands Its Logistic Services to Help Overseas Manufacturing Companies with Their Distribution Needs in the United States

Weston, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/15/2016 --Petrone Worldwide, Inc. (OTCPink:PFWI), a leader in the hospitality industry with global operations capabilities, has begun its warehousing center operations to provide contract logistics in the third quarter of 2016. In addition to current business, serviced distribution and product handling for The Home Depot, TJ Maxx, Home Goods and Marshalls stores are expected to significantly increase. CEO Victor Petrone said, "we are so pleased to be increasing our business with these amazing companies which will dramatically increase revenues in 2017." Providing customer-focused solutions to a wide range of industries including consumer, retail and manufacturing; PFWI's innovative supply chain solutions, skilled people and regional coverage bring together all aspects of contract logistics in addition to a wide range of integrated, value-added and specialized services and it is forecasted to correlate into a significant revenue source for 2017.



PFWI, has partnered with Evolution Logistics Corp. a Miami based logistics company to manage all its transportation, warehousing and distribution from origin to the entire USA. Evolution Logistics is a reputable freight forwarder company that specialized in the distribution to big box retailers, roll outs, and expedite cargo. Evolution Logistics has a state of the art operational platform with top of the line technology that provide visibility from the PO level to the final mile distribution.



"We evaluated many companies to determine the functionality that would best fit our organization. Evolution is the ideal organization based on its ability to augment our current capabilities and its significant market strength in the logistics and warehousing segment," said Victor Petrone, CEO, Petrone Worldwide. "We believe we can see tremendous growth and add valuable new customers to the wide array of high profile customers that we currently service. We have grown to a point that in order to expand and support the growing needs of our customers, we must partner with an organization such as Evolution. We are all very excited and look forward to working with the team." With the addition of these capabilities Petrone Worldwide is able to drive value for its customers through lower costs and faster time-to market.



About Petrone Worldwide, Inc. (OTCPink:PFWI)

Petrone Worldwide, Inc. is a leader in the hospitality industry with global operations capabilities. Now providing third party logistics for overseas manufacturing companies attempting to sell their goods in North America, Petrone sells and markets products under its own proprietary name and acts as distributor for a wide variety of companies to the hospitality trade.



For more information visit www.petroneworldwide.com.



Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "ongoing," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time the statements are made and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainty and other factors that may cause our results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this press release. This press release should be considered in light of all filings of the Company that are contained in the Edgar Archives of the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov.



For further information, please contact:

Victor Petrone

2200 N. Commerce Parkway Suite 200 Weston, FL 33326

954-529-2000



