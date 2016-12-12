Petrone Worldwide, Inc. (OTCQB:PFWI) Officially Joins the OTCQB Venture Exchange and Dramatically Increases Overseas Market Share

Weston, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/12/2016 --Petrone Worldwide, Inc. (OTCQB:PFWI), a leader in the hospitality industry with global operations capabilities, announces today that it has officially uplisted from the OTCPink Exchange to the OTCQB Venture Exchange as of December 7, 2016. PFWI had stated in an earlier press release that the Company would uplist to the OTCQB before the end of the 2016 fiscal year and is pleased to announce that everything has been completed way ahead of schedule.



Victor Petrone, CEO and founder of PFWI says, "Petrone Worldwide has been signing new contracts and increasing the Company's market presence in Europe and Asia at a rate that even amazes me and other Company executives. It is a strong endorsement and a great validation to PFWI when companies such as Home Depot, TJ Maxx, Bed Bath & Beyond and other top companies are doing business with you." PFWI expects to see an enormous increase in total revenue in the 2017 fiscal year which will tremendously increase not only Company value, but shareholder value as well.



About Petrone Worldwide, Inc. (OTCQB:PFWI)

Petrone Worldwide, Inc. is a leader in the hospitality industry with global operations capabilities. Now providing third party logistics for overseas manufacturing companies attempting to sell their goods in North America, PFWI sells and markets products under its own proprietary name and acts as distributor for a wide variety of companies to the hospitality trade.



Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "ongoing," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time the statements are made and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainty and other factors that may cause our results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this press release. This press release should be considered in light of all filings of the Company that are contained in the Edgar Archives of the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov.



For further information, please contact:

Victor Petrone

2200 N. Commerce Parkway

Suite 200

Weston, FL 33326

954-529-2000



