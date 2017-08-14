Petrone Worldwide, Inc. Signs Letter of Intent with Bio-Clean International, Inc. to Distribute Potable Bulk Water Globally Due to the Demand from Water Stressed Regions

Weston, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/14/2017 --Petrone Worldwide, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PFWI), Bulk water supplies are used for both everyday and emergency situations and include applications related to potable and non-potable water delivery systems and subsystems such as transmission and distribution pipelines, ship and aircraft transport, and water tankers/wagons. Adequate water quality must be maintained in the bulk water filling, storage, transportation and distribution system/process so that safe water can be delivered to users.



Petrone will globally supply potable water through its logistics platform under exclusivity of negotiated long-term 'Water Purchase Agreements' from two governmental renewable fresh water sources.



"We're taking Bulk Water, Packaged & Bottled Water solutions to the 1.1 Billion people that lack clean, potable water" said Victor Petrone, chief executive officer. "Well-researched and strategic new distribution channels are the core basis of our strategy to respond to the demand from water stressed regions in need." We're using all the resources at our disposal, including our strategic partnership to create momentum and meet market demand head on."



Petrone Worldwide, Inc. will continue to update both the public and shareholders on a regular basis by way of press releases, financial statements and other SEC disclosures.



About Petrone Worldwide, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PFWI)

Petrone Worldwide, Inc. is a leader in the hospitality industry with global operations capabilities. Now providing third party logistics for overseas manufacturing companies attempting to sell their goods in North America, PFWI sells and markets products under its own proprietary name and acts as distributor for a wide variety of companies to the hospitality trade.



For more information visit www.petroneworldwide.com.



For further information, please contact:

Victor Petrone

2200 N. Commerce Parkway

Suite 200

Weston, FL 33326

954-529-2000



