Petronome App Launched on iTunes to Redefine a Child's Experience of Keeping Time

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/18/2014 --Leave it to creative designers in the digital age to make an early 19th century tempo keeper sound like a child’s best friend. Enter, the Petronome app from Kenlos Studios. With a twist, this first in the marketplace replaces the common click of a metronome with an animal sound. Comically proving to kids that a “ribbit” or a “hoo” can make the daily practice of an instrument a whole lot more fun.



Petronome Plus, currently available in the Apple Store, allows little musicians to listen to a cat, dog, chicken, fish, owl, duck or frog without commercial interruption. Each of the seven animal sounds have accents to help children practice their rhythm and maintain a beat. Four different time signatures, 1/4, 2/4, 3/4 and the standard 4/4 are useful for any instrument from a keyboard to a guitar.



Kent Yoshimura, co-founder of Kenlos Studios said of the newly launched app for kids, “We’re all about making life just a bit more fun in a new and out-of-the-box kind of way. Both Carlos and I have a background in music and creative design so we thought we would integrate those two strengths into an app that kids would not only love but appreciate. Now effective music training can be both fun and furry!”



Kenlos Studios

Kenlos Studios was founded by Kent Yoshimura and Carlos Navarro to integrate music and art into the digital marketplace. With children and adults as their target market, Kenlos Studios endeavors to enhance lives by creating memorable ways to approach daily living.



https://itunes.apple.com/app/petronome-your-animal-metronome/id881409144?ls=1&mt=8



Kent Yoshimura or Carlos Navarro

hello@petronome.net

Los Angeles, CA

310-318-4019



http://petronome.net

http://kenlos.com



https://www.facebook.com/petronome

https://www.twitter.com/petronomeapp