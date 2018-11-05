Petrus Granite & Tile Services Partners with BizIQ

Phoenix, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/05/2018 --Petrus Granite & Tile Services, a company providing installation and maintenance services for countertops, sinks and tiles in Phoenix, AZ, announced today it has teamed up with BizIQ, an area digital marketing company that specializes in providing its services to small business owners across North America.



In collaborating with BizIQ, Petrus Granite & Tile Services stands to significantly improve its digital presence, allowing it to connect with brand new audiences of people in need of kitchen and bathroom countertops. BizIQ uses effective search engine optimization strategies, which help customers find businesses like Petrus Granite & Tile Services more easily when they're looking for quartz countertops in Phoenix, AZ. In addition, BizIQ developed a new website for the company, and a new content marketing campaign that features a pair of blog posts each month and enhanced digital communications with customers in the area.



The new company website developed by BizIQ prioritizes relevant, timely and informative content focusing on Petrus Granite & Tile Services' products and services. All content on the website is written by copywriting professionals. The site also provides multiple channels through which people can quickly contact the company to learn more about the countertop installation services they provide.



"We are pleased to have the opportunity to work with BizIQ to enhance our digital marketing endeavors," said Ellen White, owner of Petrus Granite & Tile Services. "It's more important than ever for companies to have a strong digital presence, and BizIQ has a proven track record of helping companies like ours succeed. We are excited to be working with them and look forward to seeing the results start to come through."



About Petrus Granite & Tile Services

Founded in 2011, Petrus Granite & Tile Services provides customers with full-scale countertop and tile services, from the sale to the measurements, creation of templates and actual installation. For more information about the company's work, visit http://www.petrusgranite.com/.



To learn more about BizIQ and its expertise regarding local search engine optimization, or to view its extensive list of service options, please visit http://www.biziq.com/.