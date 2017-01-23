Deerfield Beach, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/23/2017 --K9 Supreme Probiotics for Dogs is a proven to work treatment for digestive disturbances in dogs and can prevent issues from worsening. The custom formulation contains high potency dog probiotics i.e. higher number of colony-forming units – 2 bill CFUs per serving, 360 billion per jar, as well as digestive enzymes, nucleotides and powerful antioxidant Maqui Berry to provide your dog with ultimate digestive support and noticeable overall health benefits.



PETS ESSENTIAL PRODUCTS say that K9 Supreme Probiotics for dogs is a vital part in the well-being and health for your pets and your family. Digestive disorders in dogs are very common and treating your dog for digestive disorder can be very expensing indeed therefore regular supplementation with K9 Supreme Probiotics for dogs helps to ensure your pet is healthy due to improved overall health and immunity.



As Katerina Thomas' Co-founder explains, "The product really works. We have thousands of happy customers whose dogs recovered from various digestive ailments by taking our probiotics for dogs". As Katerina says, the product is very effective due to being all natural which other products simply can't say. In other brands, you'll find harmful chemicals and flavorings like silicone dioxide, sodium silicate, and aluminium often added to improve the flavor. K9 Supreme Probiotics for dogs contains nothing artificial or unsafe for dogs and it is undetectable due to being odorless and tasteless. It is made in the USA and third-party tested for purity."



Katerina lists the following ailments that can be prevented by K9 Supreme Probiotics For Dogs:



1) Diarrhea

2) Loose stools

3) Gas

4) Constipation

5) Allergy

6) Inflammation of the gut



