Pewaukee, Wisconsin's Ostrand Family Dental Showing Community Support Through Local Sponsorships

Dr. Gina Ostrand of Ostrand Family Dental is showing her community support through sponsoring local organizations she cares about most. In 2015, Dr. Ostrand sponsored Pewaukee's Art in Downtown's Banner Up 3! as well as the Waukesha Education Foundation, two programs that bring educational relevancy to its youth and the general community.



For the last 13 years the Waukesha Education Foundation (WEF), has been raising money for the Waukesha school district in order to give kids more depth to the courses being taught in schools, additional extracurricular courses, as well as grants and scholarships. WEF only supports programs and projects that aren't normally funded by the school districts operating budget, giving the students more exposure and opportunity to expand their knowledge and creativity.



In addition to the numerous scholarships WEF has been granted, the Waukesha Education Foundation has raised and been awarded approximately $152,000 since starting the organization 13 years ago. Every year WEF holds their annual Bob Duckett Memorial Golf Outing where 100 golfers come out to play a friendly tournament. Ostrand Family Dentistry and other sponsors helped the Bob Duckett Memorial Golf Outing raise $12,000 last year, a great milestone for the Waukesha Education Foundation.



Dr. Ostrand also sponsored Positively Pewaukee's, a non-profit dedicated to making Pewaukee, Wisconsin a premiere destination, Art in the Downtown Program, Banner up 3! As a partnered program put together by The Pewaukee Area Arts Council and Positively Pewaukee, Banner UP 3! is a program committed to bringing art into the Waukesha community. In 2015, the program celebrated eight years of art participation and success.



Ostrand Family Dental has a quaint, family-friendly atmosphere that welcomes and comforts every age group making this practice a local favorite. Dr. Gina Ostrand's elixir of "mom and pop" customer service, knowledgeable staff, and unwavering community support are the key ingredients to Ostrand Family Dental's success. Dr. Ostrand and her staff specialize in family dentistry, comprehensive dentistry, and cosmetic dentistry.



For more information about Dr. Gina Ostrand or Ostrand Family Dentistry please visit, OstrandFamilyDentistry.com.



About Dr. Gina Ostrand

Dr. Gina Ostrand graduated from Marquette University of Dentistry in 1992 before completing her year General Practice Residency at Loyola University Medical Center. In November 2009, Dr. Ostrand decided to open her own practice, Ostrand Family Dentistry, in order set the bar in compassion, customer service and knowledge.