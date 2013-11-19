PG Real Estate - New Version of CMS Released

Yoshkar-Ola, Russia -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/19/2013 --PilotGroup.Net released a brand new version of PG Real Estate, a turnkey real estate CMS for agents, brokers and companies.



The script has a large number of active users who share their difficulties and improvement ideas. As a result of the close contact, PilotGroup.Net team develops and releases new features which are mostly based on the collected feedback. According to the company, the released version is no exception.



The new version of PG Real Estate supports:



- Listings 'For rent' and 'For lease'.

Listings 'For sale' and 'For rent' can have different fields in every category (residential, commercial or land).



- 'Pricing and booking' section in a listing An elegant calendar is added into a listing to show available and booked periods.

'Special pricing' feature helps to highlight seasons with special pricing.

'Booked periods' feature is to add booked periods into the listing calendar.



- 'Check availability' form

Booking requests are sent from search results and view listing pages. PG Real Estate script calculates the total fee taking into account regular and special prices.



- 'Booking requests' section

'Incoming requests' section contains booking requests from other site members. Listing provider approves or declines them.

'My requests' shows the status of user booking requests.



- Updated list of payment systems

The new release brings important changes to the supported payment systems. 7 payment systems are removed (Barclays, Chronopay, Egold, Ogone, Paypoint, USAepay, Worldpay) and 5 new ones are added (Fortumo, Google Wallet, Pencepay, Robokassa and Skill).



PilotGroup.Net releases new versions quite often. Besides, it provides a whole set of related services - free and paid.



Free services are installation, technical support and updates. Hosting, SEO, promotion in social networks and others refer to extra services.



Try new version of PG Real Estate.