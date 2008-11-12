Pharmaceutical Contract Packaging Company Announces New Customer Service Department

Clifton, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/12/2008 -- To give its contract pharmaceutical packaging customers fast, personal service for packaging projects, Compass Pharma Services, LLC today announced it has redesigned its customer service organization and processes. "For project clarity and efficiency, our new organization means Compass customers have a single point of contact and communication for all contract packaging jobs," said Kevin Flanigan, CEO, Compass Pharma Services. "Because of this new organization, we are more responsive and agile when responding to complex or deadline-intensive tasks such as pharmaceutical blister packaging for new drug launches, stability testing or seasonal spikes in demand.



Pharmaceutical industry packaging veteran Don Wrocklage will continue to lead Compass Pharma's customer service and sales administration department. Wrocklage has worked for Compass Pharma and its predecessor organizations for nearly 30 years and brings expert levels of contract pharmaceutical packaging engineering and contract pharmaceutical manufacturing knowledge to customers, added Flanagan.



The two new sales administrators are:



- Joanne Sountis - Before joining Compass Pharma Services, Ms. Sountis worked for five years as a medical assistant in an orthopedics medical practice. She is a graduate of Rutgers University with a Bachelor of Science in Biological Sciences and has studied pharmacy at Rutgers University's Ernest Mario School of Pharmacy. Ms. Sountis is a member of the American Managed Care Pharmacy Association, American Pharmacists Association and the New Jersey Society of Health Systems Pharmacists.



- John Perla - Prior to Compass Pharma Services, Mr. Perla worked as head of administration for a division of Ferguson Enterprises, a national distribution company. Mr. Perla graduated Summa Cum Laude from Virginia Tech with a Bachelor of Science in Biology.



"Since founding Compass Pharma in 2006, we've invested several million dollars to expand our pharmaceutical packaging service offerings to include custom package development, custom tooling, and unique capabilities such as multi-format blister packages, powder filling and potent compounds, all within a cGMP environment," said Wrocklage. "But our most important investment has been in new people and a total redesign of our business processes to provide customers with a responsive, 'can-do' attitude to almost any pharmaceutical packaging request."



About Compass Pharma Services

Compass Pharma Services, LLC (http://www.compasspharma.com) is an independently owned and operated contract packaging company located in Clifton, NJ. Originally founded as General Packaging Services in 1949, Compass today operates 20 cGMP-certified production suites on a two-shift-per-day schedule for packaging solid dose preparations, liquids and powders into virtually all packaging forms including blister packaging, pouches, bottles and cans. Customers include pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, virtual pharma and manufacturers of over-the-counter (OTC) products.

