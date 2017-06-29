Pharmaceutical Packaging Equipment Market Size Is Projected to Be Around $10.5 Billion by 2025: Crystal Market Research

Las Vegas, NV -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/29/2017 --A research study titled, "Pharmaceutical Packaging Equipment Market by Product and Package Type - Global Industry Analysis and Forecast to 2025" published by Crystal Market Research, states that the pharmaceutical packaging equipment market is projected to be around $10.5 billion by 2025.



Pharmaceutical packaging equipment is a machine which is used to pack pharmaceutical product for the purpose of safety. Packaging will keep the pharmaceutical product free from external toxins, microbial growth and help to extend their shelf life by protecting them against all external influences that can alter the property of products. Pharmaceutical packaging material includes primary packaging system, secondary packaging system and tertiary packaging system. The various containers used for pharmaceutical products are bottle, blister, ampoule, cartridge, single dose container, tube and vial. The raw materials which are used for pharmaceutical packaging includes plastic, glass, paper, cardboard, metal and rubber. The global market for pharmaceutical packaging equipment is expected to witness high growth owing to increase in demand for new and flexible packaging equipment, and technological advancements related to labeling.



The liquid packaging equipment segment occupied the largest share of the overall market in 2016, due to increasing demand for automation and increase in prevalence of eye and ear disorders resulting in increased use of liquid dosage. Based on packaging type,the primary packaging segment held the major share of the overall market in 2016, due to technological advancements and increasing regulatory modifications related to pharmaceutical product packaging. The aseptic filling and sealing equipment segment dominated the global primary packaging equipment market in 2016.



North America occupied the largest share of the overall market in 2016, due to R&D expenditure and existence of major pharmaceutical companies in this region. Asia-Pacific is poised to grow at highest rate during the forecast period. This is attributed to factors such as increasing aging population, rise in manufacturing activities and rapid development in Pharma and biotech infrastructure. Moreover, the North American and European pharmaceutical companies are outsourcing their manufacturing processes to Asian countries due to low labor cost, which is further contributing to the market growth.



Key players in the global pharmaceutical packaging equipment market includeUhlmann-Group, Romaco Pharmatechnik GmbH, MULTIVAC, Körber AG, I.M.A. IndustriaMacchine Automatiche S.p.A., OPTIMA packaging group GmbH, Robert Bosch Gmbh, MG2 s.r.l., Bausch &StröbelMaschinenfabrikilshofenGmbh Co. Kg. and Marchesini Group S.p.A.



Key Findings of the Research Study:



-The liquid packaging equipment segment held the major share of the overall market in 2016, due to increase in prevalence of eye and ear disorders.



-The primary packaging segment held the major share of the overall market in 2016, due owing to increase in need for unit dosage forms.



-North America accounted for one-third share of the global market in 2016, due to advancements in packaging technology and rise in demand for single unit liquid doses.



-Asia-Pacific is poised to grow at highest rate during the forecast period as large number of Pharma and biotech companies from U.S. and Europe are outsourcing their manufacturing operations due to low labor cost.



Pharmaceutical Packaging Equipment Market Segmentation



By Product:



-Solids Packaging Equipment

Tablet Packaging Equipment

Powder Packaging Equipment

Capsule Packaging Equipment



-Semi-Solids Packaging Equipment

Cream Packaging Equipment

Ointment Packaging Equipment



-Liquids Packaging Equipment

Syrup Packaging Equipment

Aerosol Packaging Equipment

Eye/Ear Drop Packaging Equipment



By Package Type:



-Primary Packaging Equipment

Blister Packaging Equipment

Soft Tube Filling and Sealing Equipment

Bottle Filling and Capping Equipment

Sachet Packaging Equipment

Aseptic Filling and Sealing Equipment

Others



-Secondary Packaging Equipment

Wrapping Equipment

Case Packaging Equipment

Cartooning Equipment

Others



By Region:



-North America

U.S

Canada

Mexico

-Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

-Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

Australia

India

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

-Rest of the World

Brazil

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

United Arab Emirates

Others



