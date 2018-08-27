Las Vegas, NV -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/27/2018 --Industry Highlights and Trend Analysis:



The Pharmaceutical Robots Devices Market was worth USD 50.48 million in 2014 and is expected to reach approximately USD 152.73 million by 2023, while registering itself at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.09% during the forecast period. In the stream of robotics, automation of laboratories is emerging significantly. Pharmaceutical robots help in packaging and transferring materials, for example, diagnostic kits and assays. This lessens the rate of human errors and allows researchers to concentrate on experiments. Alternate applications of robots incorporate uncapping, repetitive capping work, and task of manual pipettes. Therefore, mechanized machines help researchers by facilitating their work and prompt fast lab work. The field of robotics is observing extensive size of technological progressions. In the stream of industrial robots, pharmaceutical robots are a developing portion. Different associations are coming up with advanced robotic machines, which are anticipated to bolster the pharmaceutical robots market.



Competitive Insights:

The leading players in the market are;



Mitsubishi Electric



Universal Robots



FANUC



Yaskawa Electric Corporation



KUKA



Epson



ABB India



Denso



Kawasaki Heavy Industries



SHIBUYA KOGYO CO LTD.



The major players in the market are profiled in detail in view of qualities, for example, company portfolio, business strategies, financial overview, recent developments, and share of the overall industry.



Regional Outlook and Trend Analysis:

In 2017, the Asia Pacific area represented a conspicuous share of the pharmaceutical robots marker, trailed by Europe with a considerable share of the market. The existence of vast number of pharmaceutical organizations in economies, for example, Japan and China is fuelling the industrial robots market in Asia Pacific. The existence of driving pharmaceutical organizations with substantial manufacturing facilities in these nations is anticipated to impel the development of this area. Europe represented a significant share of the worldwide pharmaceutical robots market attributable to high implementation of robots in Germany. Besides, a few activities have been adopted the European Union so as to build up administrative norms identified with security protocols in the field of robotics.



The Pharmaceutical Robots Devices Market is segmented as follows-

By Type: Traditional Robots: (SCARA Robots, Cartesian Robots, Articulated Robots and Delta Robots) and Collaborative Robots



By Application: Laboratory Applications, Picking and Packaging & Pharmaceutical Drugs Inspection



By End User: Research Laboratories and Pharmaceutical Companies



By Region: North America: (U.S., Canada & Mexico), Europe: (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy & Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific: (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia & Rest of Asia-Pacific), South America: (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, South Africa & Rest of South America) and Middle East and Africa: (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa & Rest of MEA)



Drivers and Restraints:

The worldwide pharmaceutical robots market is growing inferable from a strong pharmaceutical industry and advantages offered via mechanization in this division over the globe. The market is growing at a fast pace inferable from increment in adoption of robotics in the pharmaceutical segment, constant advancements in technology, and reduction in production cost because of automation. Pharmaceutical robots are skilled at carrying out operations at rates that far surpass human ability. These robots are equipped for working in unsafe settings in closeness to biological perils, for example, danger of radioactive pollution and lethal chemotherapy compounds. Robots are used in different applications, for example, pharmaceuticals, manufacturing of medical devices, drug discovery, and performing blood test testing.



