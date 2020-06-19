Pharmacovigilance Careers in Germany – Leading from the Front to Create a Better World

Berlin, Germany -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/19/2020 --Founded in 2012, EPM Scientific DE is a leading specialist recruitment agency for the Life Sciences industry. From Berlin and Frankfurt to Hamburg, Cologne and Munich, the specialist team places talented individuals in safety/pharmacovigilance roles where they can thrive. This is an industry of crucial importance and one where the right people can make all the difference. According to a recent WHO report 50% of medicines are inappropriately prescribed or sold and around half of patients aren't taking what they have been prescribed properly. The need to track adverse events after drugs have passed the regulatory stage is significant and those seeking pharmacovigilance careers in Germany are part of the solution.



Pharmacovigilance is a fast-growing industry, in Germany and beyond. The importance of being able to track reactions and interactions related to the use of medicinal products is increasingly widely recognised. EPM Scientific DE is a specialist recruiter working exclusively in Life Sciences, helping to ensure that those with the skills to make pharmacovigilance happen are being placed in the organisations where their impact will be most felt. Specialist consultants at EPM Scientific DE have a deep understanding of the pharmacovigilance industry and work with best-in-class technology so that the recruitment process is swift and streamlined for all those involved. The team's coverage extends across the country to all key cities including Hamburg and Munich, Cologne, Berlin and Frankfurt – there is a need for more pharmacovigilance capacity nationwide.



Life Sciences in an industry where transformation, disruption and innovation are to be expected but the global COVID-19 pandemic has placed additional pressure on the sector. There has never been more of a need for people with the skills and vision to make change happen. As well as working with organisations nationwide, EPM Scientific DE is also part of the Phaidon International group, the preferred recruitment partner for 70+ world-leading companies. This extends the firm's reach to 60+ countries worldwide and adds an international perspective to the team's local expertise.



Luis Rolim, Chief Marketing Officer at EPM scientific commented "As the world emerges from the COVID-19 pandemic, EPM scientific remains at the forefront of delivering quality talent in the life sciences sector. We're in this together and we look forward to helping businesses across Germany with their recruitment and talent acquisition."



Part of reimagining the recruitment process has involved providing clients with a range of additional services, including ensuring that the firm's professional network is up to date with changes that could shape the future of the sector or impact the hiring process. EPM Scientific DE provides comprehensive support so that organisations across the Life Sciences sector can focus on leading from the front to create a better world.



To find out more information about Pharmacovigilance Careers in Germany visit https://www.epmscientific.de/disciplines/safety-pharmacovigilance.



For any media enquiries please contact Gary Elliott at Iconic Digital – 020 7100 0726.



For all other enquiries please contact EPM Scientific DE: +49 30 72 62 11 444.



For more information about EPM Scientific DE services, please go to https://www.epmscientific.de.



About EPM Scientific DE services

In the Life Sciences sector there is more pressure than ever before to find specialist talent. EPM Scientific DE partners with organisations across this key industry, supporting the search for the best people and facilitating important connections.