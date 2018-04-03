Selbyville, DE -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/03/2018 --Salt hydrates will be fastest growing product segment of phase change materials market in the coming years. Hydrated salts comprise of an alloy of inorganic salts and water. These are cost-effective and are easily available in market. Desirable properties of salt hydrates to be used as a phase change material include higher thermal conductivity than paraffins and non-paraffins and small volume change. Bio-based phase change materials is increasingly grabbing attention of textile and packaging manufacturers across the globe. These are mostly vegetable based and provide several social, environmental and safety benefits.



Phase Change Materials Market size is forecast to exceed USD 4 billion by 2024. Phase change materials (PCM) market is poised to witness substantial growth rate during the forecast period. This exponential growth can be attributed to increasing global emphasis on reduction of greenhouse gases. According to International Energy Agency, global energy consumption increased twice from 1973 to 2012, reaching to approximately 8,500 Mtoe (million tons of oil equivalent). This has led to increase in greenhouse gas emissions by 7.7% from 1990 to 2014. Thus, there is a pressing need for energy saving and corresponding hazardous gas emission. To achieve this objective new environmental friendly technologies and gadgets are required. PCMs utilize latent heat of phase change for controlling temperature within a set range. Use of PCMs in as many applications as possible will reduce the demand for coolers and heaters and subsequently reduce energy consumption. By incorporating phase change materials in applications such as building and construction, and HVAC, companies can earn 10-20 times more carbon credits compared to other greener insulating materials.



Textiles segment will be growing at substantial CAGR in PCM market over the next few years. The product was initially incorporated in spacesuits by NASA for their astronauts. Phase change materials used in this industry are combination of various types of paraffins each having different crystallization and melting points. The product is enclosed in microcapsules for leakage prevention in its liquid state. HVAC is an important end-user segment of phase change materials market and shall expand at a significant growth rate in North America and Europe during the forecast timeframe.



North America and Europe will be growing at prominent rates during the forecast period. Most of the countries in these regions have adopted advanced construction practices which utilize products such as phase change materials to improve the overall energy efficiency of structures. This contributes well in energy saving and ultimately aids in carbon footprint reduction. Phase change materials will experience surged demand in these regions over the forecast duration.



The phase change materials market is diverse which includes small to medium scale and multinational players as well. This market space has some major names including Henkel, BASF SE, Phase Change Products Pty Ltd., Sasol, Laird PLC, Entropy Solutions, Croda and The Dow Chemical Company. This industry has companies with forward as well as backward integration of resources. For instance, RGEES LLC produces phase change materials and uses it for thermal shipping and as a cold chain refrigerant for healthcare, pharmaceutical and biosciences industries. Acquisitions and joint ventures were common strategic development tactics among players of phase change materials market.



Read Our Research Methodology:



At Global Market Insights, our researchers and domain experts use a unique blend of primary and secondary research, with validation and iterations at every stage, in order to minimize deviation and present the most accurate analysis of the industry. The research process begins with extensive data mining, using authentic sources such as trade magazines, technical publications, independent studies along with paid avenues such as ICIS, Hoovers, etc. Primary objectives of data mining include:



- Definition and scope of research

- Market dynamics, growth drivers and industry pitfalls

- Regulatory and political guidelines for the industry

- Demographics and statistical data



All the above factors are identified and analyzed in detail, with their present and expected market impact, which is quantified and used to derive market growth expectation. Market forecast is built using statistical analysis with models built around time-variance, regression and correlation analytics.



Significant emphasis is put on primary research, which serves the dual role or not only validating our findings but also obtaining penetrating market insights, which help us gain more clarity regarding business environment and competitive leverage. Notable participants in our primary research process include:



- Leadership figures such as CEOs, CSOs, VPs etc. in key companies

- Supply-chain participants, distributors and domain experts

- Key customers and B2B clients



