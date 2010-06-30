phati’tude Literary Magazine Celebrates Relaunch at the Bowery Poetry Club, NYC

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/30/2010 -- The Intercultural Alliance of Artists & Scholars, Inc. (The IAAS) announced the publication of phati’tude Literary Magazine with its relaunch issue: MULTICULTURALISM: IN SEARCH OF A NEW PERSPECTIVE and its Summer issue, THE LAVENDER ISSUE: LGBT LITERATURE TODAY. Both publications will be available for sale on our website on July 15, 2010 on Amazon.com. Each issue features writers from the U.S., Canada, England, Scotland, Australia, New Zealand.



The organization is hosting a premiere party at the Bowery Poetry Club on Friday, July 9, 2010, from 7:30 pm to 9:30pm. The literary event, open to the general public, will feature poetry readings, video screenings and other performances by Tara Betts, Timothy Liu, Angelo Nikolopoulos, Jeffrey Perkins, Devi Lockwood, Jon Sands and Jesus Papoleto Melendez, with special guest David Henderson.



The $5 Admission will be donated to the Bowery Arts and Sciences, the non-profit arm of the Bowery Poetry Club. Details are available on both websites: http://www.phatitude.org and http://www.bowerypoetryclub.com.



“We encourage lovers of the written word to attend the event, purchase the book ($18 printed, $10 e-book), visit the phati’tude website, make a donation and spread the word to others as a way of supporting contemporary poetry and literature,” added Michelle Aragón, Director, Marketing & Communications. “We want everyone to catch phati’tude and pass it on!”



ABOUT PHATI’TUDE

In 1997 looking to fill an obvious gap, founder Gabrielle David published phati’tude, a literary magazine that challenged a canon based on a European white male model that excluded works by women, gays and lesbians, Native American, and of African, Hispanic/Latino and Asian descent. Originally published as a monthly it will now be published quarterly.



ABOUT THE IAAS

The Intercultural Alliance of Artists & Scholars, Inc. (IAAS) is a New York-based nonprofit organization founded in 2000 to foster understanding of and respect for cultural diversity through literature and media literacy. To reach the broadest audience possible, the IAAS collaborates with artists, scholars and community organizations to advance the art of writing as essential to a good education and to promote literary talent and achievement.



Over the past ten years, the IAAS has built an enviable reputation for staging exciting and innovative literary programs that engage the public with issues and ideas from differing perspectives. The IAAS Board remains committed to introducing new and diverse literatures and multicultural literary resources into the public discourse with initiatives such as phati'tude Programs, 2Leaf Press and http://LitWiki.org.

