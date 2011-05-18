phati’tude Literary Magazine Is Available for Sale on Amazon.com

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/18/2011 --phati'tude Literary Magazine is proud to announce the release of its latest issue, “CELEBRATING BLACK HISTORY THROUGH LITERATURE: From the Harlem Renaissance to Today.” A publication of the Intercultural Alliance of Artists & Scholars, Inc. (IAAS), phati’tude is the only literary magazine aimed at bringing multicultural literature to a general audience.



CELEBRATING BLACK HISTORY THROUGH LITERATURE is a groundbreaking issue that features over 40 poets, including Rita Dove, Amiri Baraka, Tara Betts, Shonda Buchanan, David Henderson, Geoffrey Jacques, Yusef Komunyakaa, devorah major, Louis Reyes Rivera,Tony Medina, E. Ethelbert Miller, Lenard D. Moore, Ishmael Reed, Sonia Sanchez, Askia M. Touré, Quincy Troupe and others. Essays by Leah Creque-Harris, Andrew P. Jackson, Remica L. Bingham and Thabiti Lewis. Short stories by Jasmine Iona Brown, Yvonne Harriott, Almasi Hines and Stephanie Small. Interviews featuring Ishmael Reed, Harryette Mullen and Sharon Dennis Wyeth. The cover features the artwork of Danny Simmons, with additional artwork by Kennis B. Baptiste. This impressive double size issue -- 246 pages -- is available for $20 at Amazon.com.



Gabrielle David, editor-in-chief, notes “I am always looking for ways to promote different types of literature and felt this was the perfect time to do an African American Issue. There haven’t been many African American anthologies published recently, so this definitely filled a void. Also, there has been a lot of chatter regarding the validity of African American literature in a “post-racial” society, so it was important to celebrate the genre, as we know it. CELEBRATING BLACK HISTORY THROUGH LITERATURE is historical in that it brings together a group of distinguished African American writers alongside emerging writers in one issue. I have no doubt that this issue will become an important teaching tool in the years to come.”



In its appeal to a general, educated, literary-inclined audience, the IAAS has recently instituted a promotional campaign to distinguish phati’tude from other literary publications. Readers can follow-up and access information on writers on the web, in bookstores and at live readings. phati’tude is a great way for readers, as well as students, to develop an appreciation and understanding of all aspects of literature from writers of diverse cultural backgrounds.



About phati'tude Literary Magazine

phati'tude Literary Magazine, established in 1997, is an internationally-acclaimed magazine. A themed, quarterly publication, phati'tude Literary Magazine is a collection of the best poetry, prose, short stories, articles and interviews along with literary criticism, book reviews and biographical profiles by established and emerging poets, writers and artists. With a focus on writers of Native American, African, Hispanic/Latino and Asian descent, phati’tude provides a forum for diverse voices and perspectives. Other themed issues, featuring Multiculturalism, LGBT, Ekphrasis and Native American writers, are also available on Amazon.com for $18 each.