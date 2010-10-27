phati’tude Literary Magazine is Celebrating African American Writers!

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/27/2010 -- phati’tude Literary Magazine (PLM), a multicultural literary publication, announced today a call for submissions for their upcoming African American Winter 2010-11 Issue, “Celebrating Black History Through Literature: From the Harlem Renaissance Movement to Today.” The African American Issue will celebrate the literary achievements of the Contemporary Poetry and Literature; Harlem Renaissance; Black Arts Movement; Children's Literature; Urban Fiction; Hip Hop; Scholarship & Writing (Writing in the Academy); and African American LGBT Literature.



Our call for submissions invites African American writers to submit poetry, short stories, Interviews, essays, position papers and book reviews to the magazine. Writers should visit the phati’tude.org website and review submission guidelines at http://tinyurl.com/submit-to-phatitude. Additional inquiries can be made to editor@phatitude.org. The deadline is December 15, 2010.



Gabrielle David, Managing Editor and Jennifer Bacon, Associate Editor, will be selecting and compiling the issue. Says David, “These are exciting times for African American literature; never before have there been so many titles available, in so many different genres. Our challenge will be to explore the very definition of African American Literature and to create an issue that has crossover appeal to various segments of the black reading public within an historical context.”



Bacon, who recently completed her Ph.D. at University of Maryland College Park, and has been associated with phati’tude Literary Magazine since its inception, is coordinating the African American Issue’s premiere at the Langston Hughes Community Library & Cultural Center in Queens, New York on February 26, 2011 during Black History Month. A day-long event filled with workshops, a panel discussion, poetry readings, musical performances, films and book signings, the premiere will feature guest speakers Haki R. Madhubiti and Tara Betts.



phati'tude Literary Magazine, established in 1997, is a internationally-acclaimed magazine is published by The Intercultural Alliance of Artists & Scholars, Inc. (IAAS), a NY-based nonprofit organization. A themed, quarterly publication, phati'tude Literary Magazine is an 8" x 10" perfect-bound book that ranges from 130-160 pages. It is a collection of the best poetry, prose, short stories, articles and interviews along with literary criticism, book reviews and biographical profiles by established and emerging poets, writers and artists with a focus on writers of Native American, African, Hispanic/Latino and Asian descent, whose works exhibit social, political and cultural awareness.



The Intercultural Alliance of Artists & Scholars, Inc. (IAAS) is a New York-based nonprofit organization founded in 2000 to foster understanding of and respect for cultural diversity through literature and media literacy. To reach the broadest audience possible, the IAAS collaborates with artists, scholars and community organizations to advance the art of writing as essential to a good education and to promote literary talent and achievement. Over the past ten years, the IAAS has built an enviable reputation for staging exciting and innovative literary programs that engage the public with issues and ideas from differing perspectives. The IAAS Board remains committed to introducing new and diverse literatures and multicultural literary resources into the public discourse with initiatives such as http://2Leaf Press.org and http://LitWiki.org. For more information, visit our website at http://www.theiaas.org.



