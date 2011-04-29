phati’tude Literary Magazine Presents “Real Poetry, Real Talk” @ The Bowery Poetry Club

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/29/2011 -- phati'tude Literary Magazine (http://www.phatitude.org) announces the launch of “Real Poetry, Real Talk," a hot new reading series to be held at the landmark Bowery Poetry Club in New York City. Set to kick-off on Thursday, May 12, 2011 at 7:00pm-9:30pm, as a quarterly event, "Real Poetry, Real Talk" was developed by the Intercultural Alliance of Artists & Scholars, Inc. to promote poetry under the auspices of phati’tude Literary Magazine. Our first guest host is Jon Sands, one of the nation’s most celebrated spoken word artists and renowned slam poet, who recently published his first poetry collection, The "New Clean."



The May launch will feature distinguished poets Louis Reyes Rivera and Rachel Hadas, who will read poetry, discuss their work and participate in a Q&A. The program will end with a half-hour open mic session starting at 9:00 pm. Sign-up for open mic is from 7:00-7:30 pm on a first-come basis, and poets will have up to five minutes to read their poems. Additionally, there will be book signings and the availability of phati’tude Literary Magazine for sale during the event.



"Real Poetry, Real Talk" will be a place for performance and learning, where the reading of “real poetry” is followed by “real talk” designed to celebrate the written word. The series will feature a variety of nationally-known and local literary talents who bring high levels of energy, amusement and poignancy to an exciting selection of poetic styles. Top notch writers will read their works, discuss the art of poetry and answer questions from the audience, offering inspiration in a nurturing, open environment to students, teachers and lovers of poetry.



Louis Reyes Rivera, often referred to as the “Janitor of History,” is an award-winning poet/essayist who has taught literature and history since 1969. Rivera has assisted in the publication of well over 200 books, and is the author of the award-winning poetry collection, "Scattered Scripture" (1996). He has served as editor for several anthologies, including "The Nubian Gallery: A Poetry Anthology" (2001); "Bum Rush The Page: A Def Poetry Jam" (2001), edited with Tony Medina; and "The Bandana Republic" (2006), edited with Bruce George.



Rachel Hadas is a poet, professor, essayist and translator. She is the author of numerous books of poetry, essays, and translations. Most recent publications include poetry collections, "The River of Forgetfulness" (2006); "Laws" (2004); "Indelible" (2001); "Halfway Down the Hall: New & Selected Poems" (1998), a finalist for the 1999 Lenore Marshall Poetry Prize; "The Empty Bed" (1995); "The Double Legacy (1995); Mirrors of Astonishment" (1992); and "Living in Time" (1990).



Host Jon Sands has been a professional teaching and performing artist since 2007. His first full collection of poems, "The New Clean," was released in 2011 from Write Bloody Publishing. Besides being an editor of phati’tude Literary Magazine, Jon has performed and facilitated workshops extensively with university and arts organizations both nationally and internationally, and is Director of Poetry Education Programming at the Positive Health Project (a syringe exchange center located in Midtown Manhattan), a CUNY adjunct lecturer, a Youth Mentor with Urban Word-NYC, and has represented NYC multiple times at the National Poetry Slam.



"Real Poetry, Real Talk" is a new quarterly reading series organized and sponsored by phati’tude Literary Magazine, a program of The Intercultural Alliance of Artists & Scholars, Inc. (IAAS). Purchase tickets at http://www.bowerypoetry.com/#Event/101757 or by calling 212-352-3101. Attendees are encouraged to arrive early to secure a seat and sign up for a spot on the open mic list. "Real Poetry, Real Talk" will be available live via WebCast on the Bowery Poetry Club's website. Check out our website at http://phatitude.org/online/real-poetry-real-talk/ for more information.

