phati'tude Literary Magazine Publishes Latino Issue, WHAT'S IN A NOMBRE

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/20/2012 --phati’tude Literary Magazine is pleased to announce publication of its Winter issue, ¿WHAT’S IN A NOMBRE? Writing Latin@ Identity in America. Guest edited by poet, editor, playwright, activist and educator, Nancy Mercado, ¿WHAT’S IN A NOMBRE? sets out to investigate the diverse cultural identities of writers of Spanish descent by bringing together an amazing range of voices that we felt had been unfairly lumped into the category of “Hispanic” and “Latino.” ¿Qué hay en un nombre? What’s in a name? ¿WHAT’S IN A NOMBRE?



¿WHAT’S IN A NOMBRE? celebrates and introduces readers to Latino writers from a U.S. perspective. Featuring a cavalcade of over 117 Latino poets, writers and artists, highlights include Interviews of Esmeralda Santiago, Oscar Hijuelos, Nelly Rosario, Gary Soto, and Junot Diaz; and tributes to Piri Thomas and Louis Reyes Rivera. Short stories by Rosebud Ben-Oni, Angie Cruz, Judith Mercado, Thelma T. Reyna and John Rodriguez. Artwork and photographs by Wanda Benvenutti, George Malave, Kukuli Velarde and more. Includes bilingual works in English and Spanish. The editors are particularly proud of a body of work that explores social protest and exploitation; the migratory experience; self-exploration or self-definition, including the exploration of myths and legends.



By no means is this issue complete, nor is it meant to be, but we have created a collection that includes some of the older, established writers alongside the newer and lesser-known voices that represent the different cultures thriving beneath the umbrella term of “Latino.” The authors here have courageously shared their stories with us through interviews, essays and poetry, where language, culture, history, religion, and gender issues are explored against the cultural backdrop of American culture. This groundbreaking issue is not only a great teaching tool, but it’s also an excellent addition in anyone’s library collection.



This 310 page book is available on sale at Amazon.com and other online outlets. Check out a preview at our website to get a taste of what’s in store when you purchase this beautiful publication that features cover art by Goñi Montes, a young Puerto-Rican born artist who currently resides in Atlanta, Georgia. Be sure to visit us on our website, phatitude.org and our Facebook page for updates.



About phati’tude Literary Magazine

phati’tude Literary Magazine, established in 1997, is an award-winning, internationally-acclaimed quarterly magazine published by the Intercultural Alliance of Artists & Scholars, Inc. (IAAS), a New York-based nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization that promotes multicultural literature and literacy. It focuses on, but is not exclusively devoted to, the work of writers of African, Hispanic/Latino, Native American, Arab and Asian descent in an aim to provide a forum for quality works of diverse voices from around the globe.