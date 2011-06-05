New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/06/2011 --phati’tude Literary Magazine’s SUMMER 1960S SPECIAL takes a look at the 1960s through the lens of today’s art, culture and politics. The deadline is June 27, 2011 and the publication date is mid-July 2011. The magazine is available on Amazon.com (http://tinyurl.com/phatitude-amazon) and other online outlets.



A defining chapter in America’s past, the 1960s shaped a generation and sculpted a political and social landscape that can still be seen today. The story of the 1960s is illuminated with images of freedom protests, atom bombs, flower power, assassinations, a nation divided by war compounded by revolutionary ways of thinking and real change in the cultural fabric of American life.



We want writers to share their stories from the 1960s or how they equate to contemporary experiences. We seek essays that explore connections between then and now, such as pop culture, literature, politics and social justice. We’re also interested in dynamic poetry that reflects those values as well as position papers and book reviews. Our website is full of great information (http://phatitude.org/online/phatitude-magazine/) about the magazine, previews, subscriptions and sales, and an Authors/Artist Index that lists the writers and the works featured in our magazine. For more information, check out our Submission Guidelines (http://tinyurl.com/phatitude-submission) and submit to editor@phatitude.org.



About phati’tude Literary Magazine

phati'tude Literary Magazine, established in 1997, is an award-winning, themed, quarterly published by the Intercultural Alliance of Artists & Scholars, Inc. (http://theiaas.org). phati'tude Literary Magazine features the best poetry, prose, short stories, articles and interviews along with literary criticism, book reviews and biographical profiles by established and emerging poets, writers and artists. With a focus on writers of Native American, African, Hispanic/Latino and Asian descent, phati’tude provides a forum for diverse voices and perspectives. We consider all writers multicultural.