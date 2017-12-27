Phelps Online Decor and Accents Enterprise, LLC Launches Website Offering Quality Home Decor

Las Vegas, NV -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/27/2017 --Sharon Schilz is excited to announce the creation and launch of her new website venture, http://www.DailyDecorOnline.com. The website features a wide selection of quality home decorations including home lighting products, wall decor, bathroom decor, cabinets and shelves, and many other great options. Schilz was inspired to start her website by her love of home decoration. She wanted to make sure that all her customers would have the quality items they might need to make sure that they could decorate their own homes more attractively.



There are a lot of wonderful home decor items featured within the merchandise of DailyDecorOnline.com. The website offers a huge selection of quality decor items including home lamps and even attractive light bulbs that are ones that will go perfectly with different types of lamps. In addition to items like these, customers will be able to find plenty of bathroom decorations such as towel racks and soap dispensers. There are even some attractive wall decor items that can be used to really brighten up the walls of any home. In the future, Schilz will continue to add other types of products to her website. She hopes customers will return to her website to check out additional items they can use around their homes.



Providing high quality products to her customers is something that is important to Schilz when it comes to DailyDecorOnline.com. The products on her website are ones that are hand selected to ensure that each of these items is a product that is perfect for customers to use around their home. Customers will be able to find a huge variety of different items and purchase with confidence knowing that they will receive outstanding customer service each step of the way.



To complement the main website, Schilz is also launching a blog located at http://www.DailyDecorBlog.com.



The blog will cover topics that relate to home decorating. Visitors will be able to read about the variety of home decor products that are available, where these can be placed in a home, and how to make home decorations work best in your space. The goal of the blog is to provide customers with great ideas for how they can use items around their home.



About DailyDecorOnline.com

DailyDecorOnline.com, a division of Phelps Online Decor and Accents Enterprise, LLC, is owned and operated by Web entrepreneur Sharon Schilz.



Sharon Schilz

http://www.DailyDecorOnline.com