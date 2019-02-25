PHH Promotions Celebrates Four Years of Bringing Life to Parties in Hollywood, California

Hollywood, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/25/2019 --Based in Hollywood, California, PHH Promotions specializes in booking and promoting special events and live entertainment for clients. PHH Promotions has grown quickly during the last four years to become one of the most sought-after party promoters in California.



Hardy Vibert, Founder of PHH Promotions, is an experienced party promoter and nightlife influencer who uses his experience and knowledge to ensure that attendees of parties, events, and festivals maximize their fun and satisfaction. Over the years, his party promotion services have made him a household name in Hollywood and an in-demand host for affluent travelers visiting the area from Europe.



Parties are meant to be fun and exciting, allowing attendees to shake off the stress that comes along with the everyday hustle and bustle of life. Regrettably, not all parties live up to the hype, however. This often leads to attendees feeling disappointed and subsequently diminishes expectation and excitement levels for future events. There is a solution to this problem, however. Hardy Vibert has for years stayed true to the essence of partying and helping party freaks to have the best experience possible from any event they might attend.



PHH Promotions is an innovative entertainment company that brings Hardy's dream of organizing fun-filled parties and events to life, helping party lovers to have maximum fun regardless of the location or time of day.



The PHH Promotions team consists of highly trained professionals and dedicated individuals that are experts in their various fields. The company's experienced and knowledgeable event management team works together with the owner of a party by providing all the necessary support needed for the success of such party while respecting the budget of the owner. In the end, the party will be a source of an unending excitement for the owner and attendees alike.



Over the years, PHH Promotions has been fortunate to work closely with major brands including TAO Los Angeles, Warwick Night Club, 1OAK Los Angeles, and many others. Client numbers keep multiplying every day, and the company has worked with nearly every major nightclub in California.



For further information, please visit www.PHHPromotions.com.



About PHH Promotions

PHH Promotions takes pride in helping customers and in making parties an unforgettable experience for all. The company has a vision to make every celebration and festivity seem like the most amazing happening in the city. The company consists of a team of highly trained professionals and dedicated individuals that are experts in the promotion of events in Hollywood, California. Services offered by the company include bottle service, luxury car rentals, VIP hosting, and event hosting.



Media Contact:

Company Name: PHH Promotions

Contact Name: Hardy Vibert

Email: Hardy@PHHPromotions.com

Phone: +1.323.573.0559

Web: www.PHHPromotions.com

Address: 6507 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90028