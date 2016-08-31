PHI Group Obtains Secure Line of Credit Facility for Acquisition Financing

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/31/2016 --PHI Group (www.phiglobal.com; PHIL), a U.S. diversified holding company engaged in mergers and acquisitions announced today that the Company has obtained a $15 million secured line of credit facility for acquisition financing from TCA Global Fund, a U.S. institutional fund.



Henry Fahman, Chairman and CEO of PHI Group, Inc., said, "Access to this credit facility will facilitate the Company's ability to carry out its acquisition program of smaller targets in North America, especially to consummate an imminent transaction in the agricultural business in Northeastern U.S. We believe that the leverage that this facility affords us will enable us to minimize equity dilution compared to all-equity alternatives."



Henry added: ""We plan to prudently utilize the facility to quickly conclude some pending transactions and take advantage of special situations otherwise not doable."



About PHI Group, Inc.

PHI Group, Inc., a U.S. publicly traded company established in 1982, is engaged in mergers and acquisitions and in the process of acquiring controlling interest in a number of targets in select industries with intention to build a critical mass and uplist to a senior exchange as soon as practical.



Safe Harbor: This news release and the featured interview contain forward-looking statements that are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected on the basis of such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are made based upon management's beliefs, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management pursuant to the "safe-harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.



Contact:

Henry Fahman

702-475-5430

Email: henry@phiglobal.com



