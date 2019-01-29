Phil Cannella and Joann Small Host Consumer Appreciation Night

Deptford, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/29/2019 --In celebration of another year spent protecting the retirement accounts of American consumers, Crash Proof Retirement Show co-hosts Phil Cannella and Joann Small held a Consumer Appreciation Night at Adelphia Restaurant in Deptford, New Jersey on December 22, 2018. In attendance were over 300 guests, including Crash Proof Retirement consumers, staff members, friends, and family who gathered for an elegant evening of food, drinks, and live music.



The highlight of the evening included a rare performance from Philadelphia-area soul group The Stylistics, who have been performing since 1968 and had a number of hits throughout the 70s including "Stop, Look, Listen" and "You Make Me Feel Brand New." Bob Pantano, host of WOGL-FM 98.1's Saturday Night Dance Party was on hand to give the group a proper introduction and set the tone for the remainder of the evening. After their performance, The Stylistics posed for photographs and met with party guests, many of whom had been fans for years.



"We were thrilled to see so many of our consumers and staff enjoying the evening," said Phil Cannella, "Crash Proof Retirement has such a strong connection to Philadelphia, so we thought it would be appropriate to invite these talented singers who have represented the city so well."



"It was great to have a chance to speak to our Crash Proof Retirement consumers outside an office setting," added Joann Small, "Over the years, these people have become our family."



The mission of Phil Cannella and Crash Proof Retirement began in 2001, when he discovered financial vehicles based in the insurance industry guaranteed to protect investors from losing their principal in the event of a market crash. After having witnessed so many people lose everything in the market crash and resulting recession of the early 2000s, Cannella immediately recognized the value of these Crash Proof investments and got to work on spreading the word.



After spending nearly a decade educating consumers about Crash Proof Vehicles, another financial collapse reared its head in 2008. It was at this time Cannella decided his message was even more important than ever before; he took to the airwaves and started The Crash Proof Retirement Show as a way of reaching thousands more people every week. For his co-host, he chose his business partner Joann Small, already a seasoned professional in the retirement planning industry, to provide a crucial female perspective and inspire other women to take a more active role in planning their financial futures.



After more than 10 years on the air, Phil Cannella and Joann Small show no signs of slowing down.



"We'll keep going until every person in America who is in or near retirement knows about Crash Proof Vehicles and how they can provide a secure financial future," says Cannella.



Crash Proof Retirement is a retirement planning company based in King of Prussia, PA that emphasizes consumer-driven investments for all people, especially those in or near retirement. With over 5,000 retirement accounts already protected from stock market crashes, founder Phil Cannella and CEO Joann Small have made it their mission to educate every American about safe alternatives to stock market investing. For more information, visit Crash Proof Retirement or tune in to the Crash Proof Retirement Show which airs in the Philadelphia area Saturdays at 11am and Sundays at 1pm on Talk Radio 1210 WPHT and Sundays at 8am on Legends 100.3 FM.